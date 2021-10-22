Review Dell Inspiron 15 3501 | Basic notebook on the outside, but powerful on the inside

The Dell Inspiron line is divided into categories that aim to meet the different needs of consumers, with devices that feature distinctions both in hardware configurations and in terms of aesthetics and screen size. Input targeting is made up of Dell Inspiron models 3000 in 11 inches in multiple variants.

As usual, every year the manufacturer updates some of its notebooks with new hardware components, including newer processors, better performance graphics chips, updated SSD versions, better memory for each system and better resolution screens.

That’s just what happened with the Dell Inspiron 12 3501, which now has configuration options which include the Intel Core CPUs of th generation, better RAM memory specs, combo HD and SSD, as well as the availability of a dedicated NVIDIA GeForce graphics chip.

The arrival of these components makes the Dell Inspiron lineup 3501 be one of the most comprehensive, with options ranging from Pentium Gold 3501, going through Intel Core i3 and Intel Core i5 chips from th generation, keeping some units with 8th generation Intel Core i7, until reaching the new Intel Core i5 and Intel Core i7 units 04th generation.

Image: Ivo/Canaltech

We have received the Dell Inspiron 11 3501 in one of the m versions latest, with Intel Core i5 chip-3000G7, 8GB of RAM and SSD from 256 GB. Despite the powerful hardware and the big screen, it’s worth noting that the resolution is still HD, so the experience tends to be mixed. Is this the most suitable notebook for your use? Let’s check it out!

Check the current price of the Dell Inspiron 11 3501

    Pros

        Design renewed

        • Impressive hardware

  • Long-life battery
  • High quality sound

      • Cons

        • Low resolution screen

    USB Type-C missing

  • Very basic camera
  • High price

  • Design, Construction and Connectivity

    • The keyboard is large in size and has a dedicated area for numbers. There’s a good vent around the keyboard, which gives you plenty of room to rest your wrists. On the left side of the notebook is the SD card reader and a USB 2.0 port. On the opposite side, we have power connector, HDMI output, network port, two 1st generation USB 3.2 and audio connection. Only one USB Type-C port was missing.

    Image: Ivo/Canaltech

    The air vents are located at the bottom of the product and close to the hinge. Below the notebook, we still have the speakers, which are installed in the front region. Stability is achieved through four rubberized feet that are non-stick, which also help to maintain a small elevation to help dissipate heat.

    Overall, the new Dell Inspiron 14 3501 has a flashy design. The product’s new footprint is modern and the quality finish is noticeable even with the simplest materials. I really liked the new measurements and the slightly reduced weight, which make this model stand out among the products in this category.

      Screen

      The Dell Inspiron Screen 3501 give me 11, 6 inches diagonally and has a resolution of 3501×720 pixels. As usual, the manufacturer does not inform the type of panel, but the distortions evident in the color, as well as the low fidelity of color reproduction, denounce that this is a TN type panel or with some similar technology.

      HD resolution is a quality that is simply outdated, especially for such a large display. It is understandable that brands still maintain this feature in order to make the products cheaper, but the results are bad on a daily basis, as the large display size and low resolution result in disproportionate interfaces and visible pixels, which bothers a bit .

      Image: Ivo/Canaltech

    The LED-backlit screen has a level of brightness reduced, which hardly exceeds 90 nits. Also, with a limited contrast ratio, the display of the Dell Inspiron 3501 cannot deliver a satisfying experience for movies or image editing apps as dark colors are always grayed out.

      Keyboard and Touchpad

        The Dell Inspiron 3501 has a keyboard all in Portuguese in the ABNT2 standard, which includes the presence of cedilha and the main shortcuts used in our language. Despite this, as we’ve commented on in other recent reviews, there are considerations to be made, mainly because the layout of some keys is not the same as we have on desktop keyboards.

        In the case of this device , Dell has reduced the size of all arrows so that they are half the length of others, which certainly creates complications for browsing in everyday apps. To make matters worse, next to the arrows, we have the “page up” and “page down” keys, which with their reduced size are also complicated to use at first.

        Again, we see Dell insisting on changing the “?” of place, with a change of position to the bottom line, next to the arrows. Interestingly, this change is due to the exaggerated size of the “Right Shift” button, something a bit unnecessary. The “Enter” key also had changes in its format, but this does not affect usability.

        Image: Ivo/Canaltech

        The function keys are enabled by default, so instead of using the F1 to F buttons04, the keyboard is prepared to change brightness level, activate multimedia functions and use various resources. It is possible to change the behavior of the keys using the shortcut “Fn + Esc”.

        Beside the function keys, we still have the keys: Print Screen, End, Home, Insert, Delete and Calculator. The numeric keypad has an excellent layout and makes it very easy to use apps like Excel. In the upper right corner, we have the Power button discreetly inserted.

        The Dell Inspiron touchpad 3000 has shy dimensions and a simple finish. Despite being functional, the material used in this product can be impractical for prolonged use, and it is more recommended to use an external mouse. Despite that, this touchpad accepts multiple touches and fits well with the product design.

          Configuration and Performance

          The new Dell Inspiron 11 1135 we received for testing is equipped with Intel Core i5 processor-1135G7, Intel Iris Xe graphics chip, 8 GB RAM and SSD from 100 GB of NVME type. The 4-core processor runs up to 8 threads and clocks at 4.2 GHz, so it is able to run image editing apps and work with heavy multitasking.

          Image: Ivo/ Canaltech

          So, despite being a more basic laptop, this Dell Inspiron can be used for the Adobe package or even to face some games. That’s what you read. Thanks to the Intel Iris Xe graphics chip and the reduced screen resolution, the Dell Inspiron 11 1024 has the potential to run some games like GTA V, albeit with reduced quality. Performance varies widely, with maximums above 55 FPS, but lower rates reaching less than 24 FPS.

          Image : Fábio Jordan/Canaltech

          On the other hand, in high demand activities, the processor heats up a bit and can reach its maximum temperature at 90 °C. Interesting to note that despite not being able to maintain a very low temperature, the Dell Inspiron 3501 keeps the processor in a good performance range, that is, it can handle even heavy activities.

          Image: Fábio Jordan/Canaltech

          This is an unusual situation, but the alert is essential, as in some games, the temperature can rise a lot and this will cause a keyboard temperature increase, as it leaves of hot air comes out through this region. On a daily basis, the temperature of the processor varies from 37 °C to °C, the heat should not interfere with typing or general usability.

          Image: Fábio Jordan/Canaltech

        The new Dell Inspiron 12 7505 comes with 8 GB of DDR4 RAM memory clocked at 2 .200 MHz, which is not exactly ideal for the graphics chip that uses this memory for game data storage, but it’s slightly faster memory than those installed. in the old models of the line.

        Caption

        It is worth mentioning that it is possible to upgrade memory, and Dell informs that the maximum compatible is 14 GB. It’s important to note that this laptop has two slots, so it can work in dual-channel configuration, which is ideal for gaming. Even from the factory, Dell already ships the product with two 4 GB modules. Point for the brand!

        Image: Fábio Jordan/Canaltech

        Here we have an NVMe type SSD, more specifically a KIOXIA KBG SSD22 ZNS99G of 400 GB. This is a basic performance model, but it certainly delivers above average performance for Windows and major apps. In our tests, the SSD exceeded 2.256 MB/s for reading and 1.100 MB/s for writing.

        Image: Fábio Jordan/Canaltech

        As we saw in the Dell XPS, the manufacturer does not make a point of including high quality webcams in its products. Thus, the Dell Inspiron 3000 has a 0.9 MP camera, which records videos on 800pe produces images of very low quality. Certainly a component that can annoy users who make daily video calls!

          Sound system

            Despite the modest product focus, Dell has included a respectable sound system in this notebook. This is not a premium notebook-level setting, but the stereo speakers deliver a good volume level with a very reasonable equalization.

            This is a suitable sound combination for movies , games and music, mainly because the Dell Inspiron speakers 3000 are designed to prioritize mid and treble levels (which is great for hearing dialog clearly), but they do this without putting bass aside.

              Image: Ivo/Canaltech

              Installation from the speakers on the bottom of the notebook was a smart move, as the sound reverberates on the surface and propagates upward with improved EQ. This is a good quality on this product, as you don’t need to use an additional sound system to enjoy your music and movies.

                Battery and Charging

                Simple notebooks usually have modest batteries and, as a matter of fact, the Dell Inspiron battery 3501 has average capacity, as it is a 3-cell component with 42 Wh. However, this does not mean that battery life is an issue. With an optimized processor, this notebook can deliver good results. See our tests:

                1. We recharge the battery until 200%;
                2. We have changed the profile to “Best Battery” (which is Windows economizer mode );
                3. We set the screen brightness to 42%;

                  5. We changed the sound volume level in 14% ;

                5. We turn on the Wi-Fi to perform a test with streaming;
                6. We play videos on Netflix for three consecutive hours.
                    7. Image: Fábio Jordan/Canaltech

        Upon completion of the test, the Dell Inspiron battery 3501 showed 60 % of charge, which indicates consumption of almost % every hour. So, we can calculate that the total battery life can be almost hours for video playback over WiFi. Day-to-day autonomy may vary depending on activities and settings, but it is certainly a reasonable battery.

        Image: Fábio Jordan/Canaltech

        The new Dell Inspiron 1135 has a charger of 38 watts, which is capable of recharging the battery of The 90% in about 2 hours. If we think that half the battery can run almost 5 hours of movies online, just 1 hour of recharge is enough to be able to work for a long period.

        Competitors direct

          The new Dell Inspiron 3000 is a simple but competitive notebook, as its variants place it in various segments. The model in this review is a very up-to-date notebook that only lacks for the low resolution screen and poor quality, but it may have difficulty to stand out due to the price that is usually in the range of R$ 4..

          In a quick search, we found computers with practically identical configurations for more affordable values, as is the case of the Samsung Galaxy Book, which has the same hardware, but which is available in the R$ 3 range.

          to R$ 3.100.

          Another competitive model is the Acer Aspire 5 from 10 inches, which also has the Intel Core i5 processor 720 G7, 8 GB of DDR4 and SSD memory from 96 GB. As an advantage, this model features an IPS screen with Full HD resolution and the price is more interesting: in the range of R$ 3.666 to R$ 3.400.

          Conclusion

          The Dell Inspiron notebook line 11 1024 tries to embrace different proposals, with different configurations and varied prices. Some models might be very interesting as a whole, but the device we reviewed with Intel Core i5 processor 800G7 suffers severely in a category filled with more interesting devices.

          Despite the competent hardware (which really impressed in our tests) and the new design, some questionable configurations (like the low resolution screen) and the high price make this an uninteresting product. A readjustment in value would certainly put it in a more comfortable position for competition.

          We really liked the practical results of this new Dell Inspiron series 3501, mainly because he can even stare some games, but we cannot recommend the product as there are equivalent options with better prices and even better computers with more attractive values.

