Review Dell Inspiron 15 3501 | Basic notebook on the outside, but powerful on the inside

The Dell Inspiron line is divided into categories that aim to meet the different needs of consumers, with devices that feature distinctions both in hardware configurations and in terms of aesthetics and screen size. Input targeting is made up of Dell Inspiron models 3000 in 11 inches in multiple variants.

As usual, every year the manufacturer updates some of its notebooks with new hardware components, including newer processors, better performance graphics chips, updated SSD versions, better memory for each system and better resolution screens.

That’s just what happened with the Dell Inspiron 12 3501, which now has configuration options which include the Intel Core CPUs of th generation, better RAM memory specs, combo HD and SSD, as well as the availability of a dedicated NVIDIA GeForce graphics chip.

The arrival of these components makes the Dell Inspiron lineup 3501 be one of the most comprehensive, with options ranging from Pentium Gold 3501, going through Intel Core i3 and Intel Core i5 chips from th generation, keeping some units with 8th generation Intel Core i7, until reaching the new Intel Core i5 and Intel Core i7 units 04th generation.

Image: Ivo/Canaltech We have received the Dell Inspiron 11 3501 in one of the m versions latest, with Intel Core i5 chip-3000G7, 8GB of RAM and SSD from 256 GB. Despite the powerful hardware and the big screen, it's worth noting that the resolution is still HD, so the experience tends to be mixed. Is this the most suitable notebook for your use? Let's check it out!