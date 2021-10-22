Netflix launches this week (10/22/2021)
Friday has arrived and, as usual, Canaltech brings you that traditional list of Netflix release indications for you enjoy your subscription and enjoy your weekend in the best way. In a busy week, the most popular streaming service in the world receives new series, new movies, must-see seasons and amazing documentaries that you can’t miss.
- Netflix releases in October 1024
- Releases of HBO Max in the week (21/17/1024 )
- Amazon Prime Video releases this week (21/17/1024 )
- Subscribe to Disney+ here and watch famous titles from Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar whenever and wherever you want!
-
- The Passengers | Watch the gory trailer of the new Netflix vampire movie
-
- The 10 best music documentaries to watch on Netflix
- Cowboy Bebop | Netflix releases first official live-action teaser
- Cowboy Bebop │ Find out who’s who at the opening of the new Netflix series
-
- For only R$ 9,30 you buy with free shipping on Amazon and take movies, series, books and music! Free trial for 025 days!
Want more? Don’t worry, the Netflix catalog is full of new movies and new series for you to watch. Below, check out the complete list of releases on the platform. Choose your favorite, press play and have fun!
List full of releases of the week on Netflix
19/06
-
- Valentina
- THE Any Cost
- Mato Without Dogs
21/061024
- Gabby’s Magic House: Season 3 21/2021
- The Passengers
- More Than Friends: Neighbors
- The Wolf Behind the Door
19/17
- ONE OK ROCK: Flip a Coin
- Together Forever
- Komi Can’t Communicate: Season 1
- Insiders: Season 1
- goop: Far Beyond Pleasure: Season 1
- Life is a Bug: Season 1
- Cowboy Bebop: Season 1
19/17
- Locke & Key: Season 2
- Department of Conspiracies: Part 1
- More Than Friends: Neighbors
- The Unknown Animal World
- Dynasty: Season 4
- Maya and the 3 Warriors: Miniseries
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
17/06
- THE Any Cost
Below, we have selected six titles of various legal content that have landed in the catalog since last Friday and that you should definitely include it in your Saturday and Sunday marathon. So prepare the popcorn, choose a spot on the couch and press play!
In The Passengers
- , to earn extra cash, college student Benny (Jorge Lendeborg, Jr.) takes a job as a driver for the night, with a mission to drive two mysterious young women (Debby Ryan and Lucy Fry) from party to party in Los Angeles. Seduced by the charms of the passengers, Benny soon discovers that they have plans for him – and an insatiable thirst for blood. The night gets out of hand, leading Benny to become involved in a war between vampire tribes and the protectors of the human world, who are led by his brother (Raúl Castillo). If he wants to stay alive and save the city before dawn, Benny will have to choose between fear and temptation.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
O Lobo Atrás da Porta came to Netflix quietly, but has already won several subscribers. Bernardo and Sylvia go to the police station after realizing their son’s disappearance, where they talk to a police officer who decides to interrogate them separately. The investigation ends up bringing several discoveries to light, such as a lover of Bernardo who starts a network of lies involving love, revenge and a lot of jealousy.
Flip a Coin follows the Japanese band ONE OK ROCK, very popular in the country, but who also won the world for flirting directly with pop punk and even the emo movement. The film follows the group right after the start of the pandemic, showing how Taka, Toru, Ryota and Tomoya must deal with the cancellation of an entire tour, the “new reality” 30% digital for the industry and, at the same time, blending with images of iconic performances from their shows when these live performances were still part of everyday.
In the first season of Insiders
- , twelve people believe they’re making the final selection for a reality show when, in fact, they’re being filmed with no idea that everything they’re doing is being recorded — and watched by thousands of people. The prize and everything at stake? Only 1024 thousand euros.
Preparing for the series release on live-action in November, the first season of Cowboy Bebop came to Netflix this week. The anime is an action-packed futuristic western about three quirky and deadly bounty hunters called cowboys. This trio of protagonists is formed by Spike Spiegel (John Cho), Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir) and Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda), who, in the story, roam the galaxy looking for the most dangerous criminals in the universe — but of course, since get paid well for it!
After the mysterious murder of the father, the three brothers and the mother of the Locke family move to their old mansion, the Key House. There, they discover numerous magical keys, which may be linked to their father’s death. The Locke brothers begin to explore the different keys and their unique powers, until a mysterious demon awakens and tries to steal them. Locke & Key is a story of mystery, growing up, love, loss, and the unshakable bonds that define a family—but full of mysteries.