netflix-launches-this-week-(10/22/2021)

Below, we have selected six titles of various legal content that have landed in the catalog since last Friday and that you should definitely include it in your Saturday and Sunday marathon. So prepare the popcorn, choose a spot on the couch and press play!

In The Passengers , to earn extra cash, college student Benny (Jorge Lendeborg, Jr.) takes a job as a driver for the night, with a mission to drive two mysterious young women (Debby Ryan and Lucy Fry) from party to party in Los Angeles. Seduced by the charms of the passengers, Benny soon discovers that they have plans for him – and an insatiable thirst for blood. The night gets out of hand, leading Benny to become involved in a war between vampire tribes and the protectors of the human world, who are led by his brother (Raúl Castillo). If he wants to stay alive and save the city before dawn, Benny will have to choose between fear and temptation.

The Passengers | Watch the gory trailer of the new Netflix vampire movie O Lobo Atrás da Porta came to Netflix quietly, but has already won several subscribers. Bernardo and Sylvia go to the police station after realizing their son’s disappearance, where they talk to a police officer who decides to interrogate them separately. The investigation ends up bringing several discoveries to light, such as a lover of Bernardo who starts a network of lies involving love, revenge and a lot of jealousy.

Flip a Coin follows the Japanese band ONE OK ROCK, very popular in the country, but who also won the world for flirting directly with pop punk and even the emo movement. The film follows the group right after the start of the pandemic, showing how Taka, Toru, Ryota and Tomoya must deal with the cancellation of an entire tour, the “new reality” 30% digital for the industry and, at the same time, blending with images of iconic performances from their shows when these live performances were still part of everyday.

