how-to-send-money-(bonuses)-to-another-twitter-account

Twitter users (Android l iOS l Web) can now receive and send money to other accounts on the social network. The feature, named “Bonus”, appears as a way to allow relevant accounts to receive support and encouragement from their followers.

The option, which is available to everyone, supports various payment methods such as PayPal, PicPay, Patreon and even Bitcoin and Ethereum wallets. And those who believe that the measure will only benefit content creators are wrong: Bonuses are useful in many ways, including for money-raising campaigns.

Transactions are not subject to limits or fees imposed by Twitter — which can be done, however, by payment services that support the feature. To use the novelty, there is only one restriction: to be 18 years old or older. If you liked this addition to the social network, see how to send money to other accounts below.

So far, access to the news is restricted to the social network application. Therefore, it is not possible to perform the following step-by-step through the web version.

Step 1:

access the profile you want to send the bonus to and click the three-point button (or the cash symbol, if it appears).

Access the profile options (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 2:

Then, select the tab “Bonus”.

Select the tool (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 3:

between the forms available, choose the one you prefer. If you select a cryptocurrency wallet, the identification code will be copied to the clipboard so that you can complete the transaction when you can.

Choose one of the available payment methods (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 4:

In other cases, a page will be opened in the browser. To allow, click “Continue”. To complete the process, enter the necessary data and complete the transaction.

Allow the app to open a page in the browser to advance (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

If you want to activate the bonuses in your profile to receive money from other users, just access your profile, click on “Edit profile” and at the bottom of the screen, select the resource. After enabling the option, determine the payment methods and you’re done!

Source: Twitter (1) and (2)

