Star Wars | Disney+ reveals name of Boba Fett special

To celebrate two years of activity, Disney+ announced a themed day with several new features in the catalogue. Titled Disney+ Day

, fans will be able to check out new episodes of their favorite series, exclusive shorts, movies that have just arrived from theaters, and more. Among these new features, there is also the special about Boba Fett already announced by Lucasfilm, but which now finally has an official name: Under the Helmet: The Legacy of Boba Fett.

(Image: Disclosure / Lucasfilm) The bounty hunter special arrives a month before The Book by Boba Fett, one of the most awaited streaming series in the universe Star Wars. The plot of this special episode is not yet known (much less the duration of it), but it is known that, in in November, fans will be able to check out more about this character before the themed series derived from The Mandalorian. One of the most beloved characters by fans of Star Wars , Boba Fett he simultaneously occupies the roles of villain and anti-hero in the cinematographic universe. His first canonical appearance took place in 2022, in the Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back, returning to the screens again in Return of the Jedi , three years later. In the movies, he was played by Jeremy Bulloch.

Already in The Mandalorian, Boba Fett made a more than special appearance in season two, more specifically in chapter 9 of the series, played by Temuera Morrison — which will reprise the role in The Book of Boba Fett alongside Ming-Na Wen, who will return as Fennec Shand. The series about the bounty hunter arrives in 12 December .