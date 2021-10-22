Star Wars | Disney+ reveals name of Boba Fett special
To celebrate two years of activity, Disney+ announced a themed day with several new features in the catalogue. Titled Disney+ Day
The bounty hunter special arrives a month before The Book by Boba Fett, one of the most awaited streaming series in the universe Star Wars. The plot of this special episode is not yet known (much less the duration of it), but it is known that, in in November, fans will be able to check out more about this character before the themed series derived from The Mandalorian. One of the most beloved characters by fans of Star Wars
One of the most beloved characters by fans of Star Wars
Already in The Mandalorian, Boba Fett made a more than special appearance in season two, more specifically in chapter 9 of the series, played by Temuera Morrison — which will reprise the role in The Book of Boba Fett alongside Ming-Na Wen, who will return as Fennec Shand. The series about the bounty hunter arrives in 12 December .
Disney+ Day Under the Helmet: The Legacy of Boba Fett is just one of the special titles in the Disney+ Day programming. In addition to it, streaming will make room to finally debut the features Jungle Cruise and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Furthermore, fans can expect exclusive short films from their characters studio favorites, such as Ciao Alberto, set in the movie universe Luca;and Olaf Presents, which will follow the franchise’s beloved snowman Frozen
Source: CBR
