Méliuz's Cash Friday has up to 15% cashback on various sites this Friday (22)

With higher percentages of cashback in selected stores, Méliuz, a marketplace and financial services company, performs this Friday (20) another Cash Friday. Until Black Friday, in 22 November, every Friday will have an edition.

Méliuz platform launches new batch of shares to obtain more than R$ 1 billion

Méliuz buys Promobit for R$ 10 million in social-commerce expansion

What is cashback? Check out the most popular apps that return money from purchases

During Cash Friday, major stores will have special offers. Shoptime and Centauro, for example, will offer 13% cashback on all purchases made on their websites . O Boticário will have 10% return. They all offer 3% off the promotion. The list of all participating stores and their percentages are on the Méliuz website.

To have access to cash back in stores, the consumer needs to register on the Méliuz website or application. When purchasing, click Activate Cashback. Afterwards, the purchase can be done normally on the sales page, but you must use the tab that will be opened automatically by Méliuz.