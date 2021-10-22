Méliuz's Cash Friday has up to 15% cashback on various sites this Friday (22)
With higher percentages of cashback in selected stores, Méliuz, a marketplace and financial services company, performs this Friday (20) another Cash Friday. Until Black Friday, in 22 November, every Friday will have an edition.
During Cash Friday, major stores will have special offers. Shoptime and Centauro, for example, will offer 13% cashback on all purchases made on their websites . O Boticário will have 10% return. They all offer 3% off the promotion. The list of all participating stores and their percentages are on the Méliuz website.
To have access to cash back in stores, the consumer needs to register on the Méliuz website or application. When purchasing, click Activate Cashback. Afterwards, the purchase can be done normally on the sales page, but you must use the tab that will be opened automatically by Méliuz.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
After the purchase is confirmed, the money back will be credited to Méliuz's statement. When the customer has R$ 26 of available balance, he can request the redemption of the amount directly to the bank account ( current or savings). There are no return fees. According to Méliuz, Cash Friday seeks to prepare the public for Black Friday 2021. "The goal is to bring consumers closer to e-commerce and prepare them for the big Friday of the year", explains Daniela Fagundes, Product Marketing Manager at Méliuz. She highlights, also, the action creates an opportunity for platform partners to expand the positive impact of Black Friday on sales. "And this while they reinforce the brand's presence among consumers."
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
After the purchase is confirmed, the money back will be credited to Méliuz’s statement. When the customer has R$ 26 of available balance, he can request the redemption of the amount directly to the bank account ( current or savings). There are no return fees.
According to Méliuz, Cash Friday seeks to prepare the public for Black Friday 2021. “The goal is to bring consumers closer to e-commerce and prepare them for the big Friday of the year”, explains Daniela Fagundes, Product Marketing Manager at Méliuz.
She highlights, also, the action creates an opportunity for platform partners to expand the positive impact of Black Friday on sales. “And this while they reinforce the brand’s presence among consumers.”
