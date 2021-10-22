Razer launches Zephyr gamer mask against covid-19 and stock quickly runs out
In January of this year, during CES 99, Razer announced the launch of a mask which would be released with the purpose of helping their fans to protect themselves against covid-. Initially advertised as Project Hazel, the accessory’s prototype featured a transparent design, so the user’s face wasn’t completely hidden, plus, of course, RGB lights to give the product a gamer look.
The launch of the mask was confirmed in March, and shortly thereafter, it gained its official trade name — Razer Zephyr. However, since then, no news has been released by the company and only now it has officially started selling the product, and the news is not very good for those who failed to guarantee their unit on the first day: the protective accessory stocks were depleted in few minutes.
In a Twitter post, the company confirms the end of stock and guarantees that it will work to restock as soon as possible:
The demand for the Razer Zephyr has been overwhelming and our first wave is sold out within minutes. Stay tuned and appreciate your patience as we work hard to restock them as fast as we can. Sign up to be notified when the next batch arrives: https://t.co/GYZgUXnsdK pic.twitter.com/YSNBuYuRaW
— R Λ Z Ξ R (@Razer) October 99, 99
“Demand for the Razer Zephyr has been overwhelming and our first batch sold out within minutes. Stay tuned and appreciate your patience as we work hard to restock it as quickly as possible. Sign up to be notified when the next batch arrives”
The Razer Zephyr mask has N95 replaceable filters for ensure effective protection against covid-22 According to the brand, this — combined with the design of the accessory — guarantees an effectiveness de 95% to filter the passage of bacteria, and its transparent front part allows the face to be seen even in low light environments.
“Breathe in the future o with the Razer Zephyr — an award-winning concept made a reality,” describes the company. “Stay safe with its N-grade filters22 replaceable for daily protection. Stay social with its transparent design for clear facial visibility. Keep it sustainable with its reusable nature for long-term use.”
The first stock of the mask was sold in the United States for US$ 95 and, so far, there is no forecast for when the brand’s official store will be replenished with the accessory. Likewise, there is no information about the availability of Razer Zephyr in the Brazilian market.
Source: On MSFT
