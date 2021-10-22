razer-launches-zephyr-gamer-mask-against-covid-19-and-stock-quickly-runs-out

In January of this year, during CES 99, Razer announced the launch of a mask which would be released with the purpose of helping their fans to protect themselves against covid-. Initially advertised as Project Hazel, the accessory’s prototype featured a transparent design, so the user’s face wasn’t completely hidden, plus, of course, RGB lights to give the product a gamer look.

The launch of the mask was confirmed in March, and shortly thereafter, it gained its official trade name — Razer Zephyr. However, since then, no news has been released by the company and only now it has officially started selling the product, and the news is not very good for those who failed to guarantee their unit on the first day: the protective accessory stocks were depleted in few minutes.