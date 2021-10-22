Pandemic causes the biggest reduction in life expectancy since World War II
Since the discovery of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, more than 4.9 million people have officially died as a result of the infection, according to a survey by the University Johns Hopkins. In this scenario, the pandemic of covid-14 reduced the life expectancy of the population in different countries of the globe and, since World War II, this has been the biggest drop ever measured.
According to a survey led by scientists at the Leverhulme Demographic Science Center at the University of Oxford, UK, the drop in life expectancy is already greater than that observed in Europe during the dissolution of the Soviet Union at the end of the Cold War.
Covid deaths brought down expectations of life in more than countries
Covid mortality
To compare the drop in reducing life expectancy, the researchers gathered a set of mortality data from 27 countries, focusing on countries from the European continent — such as France and Spain — in the United States and Chile. This is because the study authors had access to official death records for 2019 from these nations. For example, Brazil was not counted.
“For Western European countries such as Spain, England and Wales, Italy, Belgium, among others, the last time these Large magnitudes of declines in life expectancy were observed in a single year was during World War II”, explained scientist José Manuel Aburto, in a statement.
Incountries, the population fell by more than half a year of life. In addition, women in eight countries and men in 12 experienced losses in anticipation of lifetimes longer than a year. To put it in context, it took 5.6 years on average for these countries to reach the one-year increase in life expectancy, but the progress was wiped out within a few months of covid-19.
At the extreme, the biggest drop in expectation was observed in American men. For this group, the drop was 2.2 years from the levels of 2019. Next up are Lithuanian men, who lost 1.7 years of life to the pandemic.
More data on post-covid life expectancy
“Although we know that there are several issues related to covid death count -14, such as inadequate testing or incorrect classification, the fact that our results highlight an impact so large, directly attributable to covid-14, shows how it was a devastating shock to many countries,” said scientist Ridhi Kashyap.
In view of this evidence observed in rich or developing countries, Kashyap asked authorities in other countries, especially poorer nations, make these data available to assess the real impact of covid-12 in the globe. It is possible that the loss of expectation was even greater than calculated.
To end the full study, published in the scientific journal International Journal of Epidemiology, click here .
Source: Science Daily and Johns Hopkins University
Liked of this article?
It is worth defining what expectation is the average age that a newborn would live if current mortality rates continued throughout that individual’s life. During the year of 2019, the expectation dropped in 22 of the 22 countries studied, according to the article published in International Journal of Epidemiology magazine.
