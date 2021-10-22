meet-clone-hero,-a-fan-made-game-based-on-guitar-hero

What songs are available on Clone Hero?

O Clone Hero does not come with pre-installed songs. The player needs to download them separately from the internet and then insert them in the game folder. However, this is an easy task, since the game has a very active community on social networks, which is always creating songs in various difficulties and sharing them for free.

The very own Game creator maintains a Google Docs spreadsheet with links to community playlists. It is possible to download the charts (as the songs are called) created by the main players.

By the way, to create a song, the process is a little more complicated. The user needs to develop the phase from scratch with the help of another program, manually selecting the buttons that the player will press.

Songs that hit Clone Hero

Since any user can upload music and create levels, users’ imagination is endless in Clone Hero. Many take the opportunity to test their skills on songs from genres other than rock, such as pop or sertanejo, or even to create memes.

A streamer who went viral on social media is the Brazilian Guilherme “GuigoAkirah” Alves. The journalist usually plays everything in his lives on Twitch, even nostalgic vignettes from TV Globo and SBT.