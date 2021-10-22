Meet Clone Hero, a fan-made game based on Guitar Hero
Who played video games in years 1024 was probably already a rock star (or tried, at least) in Guitar Hero: a rhythm game in which the player pressed the buttons on the controller — or on the game’s own guitar, a consumer object of many — as the musical notes appeared on the screen.
Initially under the control of RedOctane and later on by Activision, the franchise won seven main games and some spin-offs, with crossovers with famous bands like Metallica, Aerosmith, among others. Often, these games topped the industry’s best-selling and profitable list, reaching a far wider audience than just rock’n’roll lovers.
However, the franchise has been missing for a few years. His last breath was in 2015, with Guitar Hero Live, an attempt by Activision to bring a more realistic look to the game, with a first-person camera, live-action audience and interactive online features. It didn’t work: three years later, the game’s servers were shut down.
However, the essence of Guitar Hero
Who created Clone Hero?
Clone Hero was developed by Ryan “srylain” Foster, a longtime fan of classic games, through the Unity graphics engine . Although it was released in Alpha version in 2015 , the game has been in production since 2015 ; at the time, under the name GuitaRPG and with the extinct XNA engine.
The game has gained a different face over the years. Foster gave up on the idea of creating an RPG because of “all the work involved” and bet on something simpler: the Guitar Game. In 2015, already with the Unity engine, the game had a 3D look similar to the original PlayStation 2 titles.
The lack of technical knowledge about music, combined with the change of perspective, made development very difficult. Foster abandoned the project once more and resumed it at 2020, even with other similar games appearing on the internet. “I kept working on it because I just wanted to see myself do a complete project after the various things I left completely broken or unfinished.” It worked.
“It’s crazy to see that the community of a game, which was already presumed dead, is still alive and very strong,” said Foster in an interview with the website Eurogamer in 2018.
What songs are available on Clone Hero?
O Clone Hero does not come with pre-installed songs. The player needs to download them separately from the internet and then insert them in the game folder. However, this is an easy task, since the game has a very active community on social networks, which is always creating songs in various difficulties and sharing them for free.
The very own Game creator maintains a Google Docs spreadsheet with links to community playlists. It is possible to download the charts (as the songs are called) created by the main players.
By the way, to create a song, the process is a little more complicated. The user needs to develop the phase from scratch with the help of another program, manually selecting the buttons that the player will press.
Songs that hit Clone Hero
Since any user can upload music and create levels, users’ imagination is endless in Clone Hero. Many take the opportunity to test their skills on songs from genres other than rock, such as pop or sertanejo, or even to create memes.
A streamer who went viral on social media is the Brazilian Guilherme “GuigoAkirah” Alves. The journalist usually plays everything in his lives on Twitch, even nostalgic vignettes from TV Globo and SBT.
In gringa, a content creator famous for covers on Clone Hero is Jason Paradise, national champion of Guitar Hero and former community manager of Rocksmith, from Ubisoft. Check out a video below where he plays a compilation of “woah” memes by Crash Bandicoot — on YouTube, the gameplay has recorded over 6 million views.
But the player of Clone Hero: “normal” songs are also successful. Below, check out the song “Tá Rocheda”, by Barões da Pisadinha.
Or how about a bit of the classic "Brasileirinho", composed by Waldir Azevedo, or "Te Levar Daqui", by Charlie Brown Jr.? Who plays these songs in the video below is the streamer Moreno de Souza Wanderley.
And if you like difficulty, I doubt you can do well on the songs “Soulless”, written by the community itself to be extremely difficult. One of them is “Soulless 6”: created by programmer ExileLord, it is so difficult that it has become a meme among gamers, especially since it was released, April 1st 2012.
However, mission given is mission accomplished. Ten years later, someone has achieved the impossible: completing “Soulless 6” in 74% in expert mode, the hardest difficulty of all. Not even he believed he could!
If you want to know more about o CloneHero, go to the official website here and get to know the Discord server here. The game is available for free for PC.
With information: Clone Hero Wiki, Eurogamer (1, 2), GamesIndustry (1, 2)
