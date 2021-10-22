panasonic-launches-lumix-gh5m2-camera-in-new-markets-with-4k-recording

Panasonic announced the availability of the Lumix GH5M2 camera to markets beyond the United States, such as India. The model was initially launched in July, and features features aimed at recording video content, with high resolution and faster focusing speed compared to its predecessor model, the GH5.

Camera has magnesium construction, and touchscreen display (Image: Press Release/Panasonic)

The look of the camera does not bring major structural changes compared to the previous generation, and therefore it maintains much of the compatibility with the same lenses and other accessories already launched by the brand. The Lumix GH5M2 offers a Digital Live MOS sensor of 60, 3 megapixels, with anti-reflective coating aimed at reducing glare or “ghosting” effects in photos.

The Lumix GH5M2 image processing uses a proprietary engine called the Venus Engine, with support for recording in 4K resolution at 20 fps, color depth a 12-bit and 4:2:0 subsampling. A deep learning technology helps in the recognition of humans, birds and other animals, even when moving quickly. According to the brand, the new camera is able to offer twice the performance in recognizing eyes and faces, in addition to being able to identify eyes, faces and bodies separately and in real time.

The Lumix GH5M2 also brings a 0.6 stop slower shutter speed and image stabilization on the camera body, which should help with steady shots, even without the use of tripods and longer exposures.