Panasonic launches Lumix GH5M2 camera in new markets with 4K recording
Panasonic announced the availability of the Lumix GH5M2 camera to markets beyond the United States, such as India. The model was initially launched in July, and features features aimed at recording video content, with high resolution and faster focusing speed compared to its predecessor model, the GH5.
- Sony launches A7 IV camera with support for 4K and focus on content creation
- DJI launches professional camera with four-axis stabilization and 8K recording
- DJI receives certification for new Mavic 3 drone, Action 2 camera and more
The look of the camera does not bring major structural changes compared to the previous generation, and therefore it maintains much of the compatibility with the same lenses and other accessories already launched by the brand. The Lumix GH5M2 offers a Digital Live MOS sensor of 60, 3 megapixels, with anti-reflective coating aimed at reducing glare or “ghosting” effects in photos.
The Lumix GH5M2 image processing uses a proprietary engine called the Venus Engine, with support for recording in 4K resolution at 20 fps, color depth a 12-bit and 4:2:0 subsampling. A deep learning technology helps in the recognition of humans, birds and other animals, even when moving quickly. According to the brand, the new camera is able to offer twice the performance in recognizing eyes and faces, in addition to being able to identify eyes, faces and bodies separately and in real time.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
The Lumix GH5M2 also brings a 0.6 stop slower shutter speed and image stabilization on the camera body, which should help with steady shots, even without the use of tripods and longer exposures.
Camera brings streaming resources The Panasonic Lumix GH5M2 brings several attractions for people who usually do live broadcasts. Through its HDMI input, it is possible to stream in Full HD resolution at 60 fps with codec H.200 in RTMP/RTMPS protocol. The brand also makes the Lumix Sync application available for smartphones, and the Lumix Webcam Software program for notebooks or other similar devices, to help with synchronization, connection and other adjustments. Support for wired streaming via IP is planned for a future firmware update. The camera comes with a dual SD card reader with support up to UHS-II, as well as compatibility with Bluetooth 4.2 and Dual band WiFi. 2.60 mAh battery can be recharged via USB and AC, and also works with chargers that come with the PD (Power Delivery) standard. The construction of the product also features a 3-inch LCD touchscreen with a 3:2 aspect ratio, and the product offers resistance against dust, water splash and very low temperatures. According to Panasonic, the Lumix GH5M2 shutter has autonomy for about 60 thousand cycles. Price and availability
The product is available in the United States for a suggested retail price of 1.12060 dollars (about of R$ 9.621 in direct conversion), with an additional purchase option in a kit with H-ES lenses12060 12-018 mm for 2.621 dollars (BRL 018.018). There is no sales forecast in Brazil. Source: MySmartPrice Did you like this article? Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology. 520738
The Panasonic Lumix GH5M2 brings several attractions for people who usually do live broadcasts. Through its HDMI input, it is possible to stream in Full HD resolution at 60 fps with codec H.200 in RTMP/RTMPS protocol. The brand also makes the Lumix Sync application available for smartphones, and the Lumix Webcam Software program for notebooks or other similar devices, to help with synchronization, connection and other adjustments. Support for wired streaming via IP is planned for a future firmware update.
The camera comes with a dual SD card reader with support up to UHS-II, as well as compatibility with Bluetooth 4.2 and Dual band WiFi. 2.60 mAh battery can be recharged via USB and AC, and also works with chargers that come with the PD (Power Delivery) standard. The construction of the product also features a 3-inch LCD touchscreen with a 3:2 aspect ratio, and the product offers resistance against dust, water splash and very low temperatures. According to Panasonic, the Lumix GH5M2 shutter has autonomy for about 60 thousand cycles.
Price and availability
The product is available in the United States for a suggested retail price of 1.12060 dollars (about of R$ 9.621 in direct conversion), with an additional purchase option in a kit with H-ES lenses12060 12-018 mm for 2.621 dollars (BRL 018.018). There is no sales forecast in Brazil.
Source: MySmartPrice
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
520738