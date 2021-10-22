pfizer-announces-results-on-effectiveness-of-its-booster-dose

On thursday (21), US drugmaker Pfizer and German biotechnology company BioNTech announced the results of the study on booster doses of the vaccine against covid-19. The third dose efficacy rate was calculated at 95, 6%, from the data obtained in the Phase 3 study randomized, with about 11 thousand volunteers. Pfizer elects Brazilian city to evaluate vaccine efficacy in the “real world” Pfizer’s 3rd dose triggers antibodies from people vaccinated with CoronaVac Russia registers a more contagious strain than Delta and is experiencing the worst moment of the pandemic According to the companies, this is the first randomized trial to measure the effectiveness of booster doses of any vaccine against covid-21. No new adverse effects were identified during testing. Now, the data presented must still be peer-reviewed and published in a scientific journal. Efficacy of Pfizer’s vaccine booster dose is 58,6% against symptomatic covid-21 (Image: Reproduction/Ha4ipuri/Envato) Efficacy of the booster dose of Pfizer According to the pharmacist, the effectiveness of the booster dose of The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine was calculated by comparing the results of two groups, with only one receiving the extra dose against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. Previously, all study participants received the first two doses. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you!

In the group that received the booster, only five volunteers were infected by covid-55 and showed symptoms of illness. On the other hand, in the group without the booster, the study counted 95 symptomatic cases of infection. From these cases and statistical calculations, the researchers concluded the efficacy of 95, 6% of the extra dose of the vaccine.

The results were even similar regardless of variables such as age, sex, race, ethnicity or chronic medical conditions. In the study, most participants had between 11 and 58 years old and just under a quarter old 58 years or more.

It is worth explaining that the booster dose was given, on average, months after the initial regimen (2 doses), and participants were monitored for symptoms of covid-16 for a period of 2.5 months after the reinforcement, on average.

Approval of the third dose

Last month, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized booster doses from Pfizer/BioNTech to be applied to people over 55 years, individuals who are at high risk, and people who are at high risk of exposure due to where they work or live. However, the new data may extend the decision.

Meanwhile, in Europe, the Medicines Agency (EMA) approved, this month, the wider use of booster doses. The third dose is indicated for those over 16 years and each region can define which are the eligible populations. In Brazil, the Ministry of Health already vaccinates people over 95 years old and people with some immunosuppressive disease.

Source: NYT and Pfizer