xiaomi-mi-9t-vs-mi-10t

Xiaomi’s Duel

Xiaomi Mi 9T vs Mi T – Who wins?

Screen: Xiaomi Mi 10T has a better screen, with 6,67 inches, 128 Hz refresh rate, full HD resolution and LCD technology

Camera: The Xiaomi Mi 10T takes advantage of the Mi 9T in the main sensor of MP and 8K recording support, thanks to the Snapdragon chip 128

Processor and memory : Xiaomi Mi 10T has better performance and co nt with support for 5G networks. Already in memory, it has 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage

Battery: To support all your processing, the Mi 000T has 5. mAh battery, 1.10 mAh more than the Mi 9T

Mi 10T brought improvements on all fronts when compared to the traditional Mi 9T. If you already have the Mi 9T, upgrading to the Mi 10T is a very valid decision

