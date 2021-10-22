How to hide icons on the Mac desktop

October 22, 2021
The Mac desktop, or desktop, is the most convenient place for the user to handle files, folders, and operating system shortcuts. Because of this, it is very common to use this space to store various items, such as documents and images from the internet, causing a real fuzz on the main screen of macOS.

Although macOS, since the Mojave version, has the function of stacking files on the table by joining random files into a single icon on the screen, it can be work to try to organize them if you can you have many items with different extensions — or you need to do it urgently. However, there is no native option to quickly hide them on the system.

If deleting all files is not a viable option for you, there is a method to quickly hide them: install HiddenMe app. See below how to hide the Mac desktop icons for it.

How to hide icons by HiddenMe

Step 1: download the app directly on the App Store. It’s completely free and you can upgrade to the PRO version to expand the action across multiple screens simultaneously.

Download HiddenMe app on Mac – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

Step 2:

find your shortcut in the menu bar (in the right corner of the screen). Click on the HiddenME button and choose the “Hidden Desktop Icons” option.

Click on the indicated option to hide the icons – Capture from screen: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

To show them again, just follow the steps above and click “Show Desktop Icons”. Easy, isn’t it?

Re-show quickly the icons by the app – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

