how-to-hide-icons-on-the-mac-desktop

The Mac desktop, or desktop, is the most convenient place for the user to handle files, folders, and operating system shortcuts. Because of this, it is very common to use this space to store various items, such as documents and images from the internet, causing a real fuzz on the main screen of macOS.

How to hide notifications counter in Mac apps

How to enable Guest User on Mac

How to configure two simultaneous audio outputs on Mac

How to change Safari tabs display on Mac

Although macOS, since the Mojave version, has the function of stacking files on the table by joining random files into a single icon on the screen, it can be work to try to organize them if you can you have many items with different extensions — or you need to do it urgently. However, there is no native option to quickly hide them on the system.

If deleting all files is not a viable option for you, there is a method to quickly hide them: install HiddenMe app. See below how to hide the Mac desktop icons for it.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! How to hide icons by HiddenMe

Step 1: download the app directly on the App Store. It’s completely free and you can upgrade to the PRO version to expand the action across multiple screens simultaneously.