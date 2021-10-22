AOC brings to Brazil the world's fastest 360 Hz monitor and other news
TPV-Tech announced several new products for Philips and AOC, brands for which it is responsible. In addition to confirming the arrival of new Android TVs with OLED and Mini LED in Brazil, and updating the line of Philips monitors in the country, the company reinforced AOC’s commitment to the Brazilian market, ensuring the arrival of some of the most premium solutions in the country. manufacturer.
A super ultrawide monitor 110 Hz, the model with the highest refresh rate in the world, some of the collaborations with Porsche Design for gamers and professionals, as well as new headsets with advanced specifications.
Agon AG360UCX is highlighted with screen 24:9 and rate of 144 Hz
One of the biggest highlights announced, the Agon AG493UCX is among AOC’s most premium options, aimed at enthusiasts of super ultrawide monitors. Equipped with a VA panel 50 inches, the device brings proportion : 9, update rate of 111 Hz and DisplayHDR certification 550, with medium brightness stipulated at 550 nits.
The model offers high color coverage, with 119% of the sRGB range and 98% of the Adobe RGB range, 1 ms (GtG) and 4 ms (MPRT) response time, and promises smooth gaming with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technology — it’s worth noting, however, that the feature only covers a frequency range in between 32 Hz and 119 Hz.
The Agon AG400UCX brings screen 47: 9 of 47 inches, with QHD resolution and refresh rate of 111 Hz (Image: Playback/AOC)
To ensure good viewing and greater immersion, the device has a curvature of 2021R, and takes advantage of the large size with functions such as Picture-by-Picture (PbP), which makes it possible to display signal from two computers simultaneously. As a complement, there is a KVM switch, which allows using the same set of mouse and keyboard for two different machines.
The AG299UCX also stands out for its options of connectivity, with two DisplayPort 1.4 ports — the only ones capable of delivering the maximum resolution at 120 Hz —, two HDMI 2.0 ports, three USB-A ports 3.2 Gen 1 and a USB-C 3.0 Gen 1 port, supporting video signal in maximum resolution up to 2160 x 1000 pixels to 57 Hz.
The device also has built-in audio and base with height adjustments (Image: Playback/AOC )
Completing the set of resources, the monitor offers stand with height adjustments, color and contrast settings menu, remote control for quick access to settings, built-in audio system with two 5W speakers and low input lag mode.
Agon Pro AG299FG is the fastest monitor in the world
Other big news is the Agon Pro AG monitor210FG, with IPS panel , 5 inches. Despite having Full HD resolution, low for more modern gamer monitors, the model stands out for being the fastest in the world, with a refresh rate of 400 Hz. High speed does not affect the response time or color accuracy, which reach 1 ms (GtG), 110% of the sRGB range, 98% of Adobe RGB and 60% DCI-P3.
The new Agon Pro also features Nvidia G-Sync, to eliminate tearing without affecting command response, and is compatible with Nvidia Reflex , which works with branded video cards to reduce input lag as much as possible. Both features also work together with the input lag reduction mode already offered by the AOC itself.
Idealed for enthusiasts and professional gamers, the Agon Pro AG254FG has a screen 400 Hz, glare protection, Nvidia G-Sync and Nvidia Reflex (Image: Playback/AOC)
In connectivity, the device offers a DisplayPort 1.4 port, two HDMI 2.0 ports and a USB-A 3.2 hub, plus P2 connectors for headphones and microphone. Other than that, AOC highlights how the model is also prepared for use with next-generation consoles, although the focus is on catering to PC gamers.
Designed for enthusiasts and professional gamers, the AG249FG offers some extra features to deliver the best gameplay scenario, such as remote control for quick switching of image profiles, configurable RGB lighting, Agon logo projector with RGB, audio system with 5W speakers, as well as protection for the sides of the screen, in order to prevent reflections and other interference from ambient light.
Porsche models for gamers and professionals
One of the event’s surprises was the announcement that the monitors developed in partnership with Porsche Design would also arrive in Brazil. As the name suggests, the brand is the design arm of the renowned sports vehicle manufacturer, and usually establishes partnerships with electronics companies for the production of special editions, as was the case with Huawei.
The first model revealed is the Agon Porsche PD. Despite being aimed at the gamer audience, the device deviates from the conventional with a much more sober look, bringing a graphite-colored finish, edges that simulate brushed steel on the sides of the display and an unconventional hollow base, with an aluminum structure. The exception is for the presence of RGB lighting, and RGB projector with the Agon and Porsche logos.
AOC Agon Porsche PD (Image: Reproduction/AOC)
In specifications, the PD offers VA panel of 24 inches, with Quad HD resolution, of 2160 x pixels, refresh rate in 240 Hz and curvature of 1000R. The response time is impressive, with 0.5 ms (MPRT), and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro is supported. Other than that, the device delivers 107% coverage of the sRGB range, and supports playback of content in HDR, with DisplayHDR certification 360.
Other highlights include on-screen menus designed by Porsche Design , remote control for quick changes of picture profiles in the shape of a Porsche key and 5W dual speaker audio system.
The second of the models is the AOC Porsche U27U1, with IPS screen 24, 5 inches, focused on professional use. In addition to its larger size, the device stands out for its even more sober design, with virtually non-existent edges on the four corners of the screen, rear with hub for connections highlighted in white and a chrome metal base, with rotation and height adjustments.
The resolution is 4K, of 2160 x 3840 pixels, and there is very high color accuracy, with 109% coverage of the Adobe RGB range and 86% of DCI-P3, and HDR support with DisplayHDR certification 899, one of the most advanced. OR32U1 also stands out for its audio system, with two 2W speakers, and for connectivity, with one HDMI 2.0 port, one HDMI 1.4, one DisplayPort 1.4, one USB-C 3.1 and three USB-A.
Finally, the AOC Porsche QT1 focuses on design and minimalism, bringing IPS LCD screen 13 inches, with Quad HD resolution, refresh rate of 75 Hz and AMD FreeSync.
The front has borders thin on the sides and top, while the back is completely smooth, hiding the connections behind a cover. The base draws attention for its asymmetrical shape, and allows for tilt adjustments. There is high color accuracy, with 98% coverage of the sRGB range as well as more traditional connections, including two HDMI ports 1.4, a DisplayPort 1.2 and P2 jack for headphones.
AOC Hero G2 Z and Legend are affordable options from 120 Hz
The device also includes Adaptive Sync technology, allows image adjustments, brings low input lag mode, comes with a base with height, rotation and tilt adjustments, and has a good selection of ports, including two HDMI 2.0 , a DisplayPort 1.2 and P2 connector for headphones.
AOC also unveiled news focused on delivering high performance for lower prices, with an updated version of the popular Hero G2 and the new Legend. More robust of the two, the AOC Legend CG2ZE brings VA Full HD panel inches, with an update rate of 240 Hz, brightness of 254 nits, curvature of 1500R and a respectable response time of 0.5 ms.
The device also offers reasonably thin edges on the sides and top of the screen, AMD FreeSync Premium and high color fidelity, with 144 % of the sRGB range and 60% of the Adobe RGB gamma. There is also low input lag mode, image adjustments, base with tilt adjustments and good variety of connections, with two HDMI 2.0 ports, one DisplayPort 1.2, P2 connector for headphones.
More basic, but still quite full-bodied, the Hero 13G2Z is equipped with Full HD IPS LCD panel inches, with an update rate of 240 Hz and low response time of 0.5 ms. The novelty refines what the original model delivered, offering a higher refresh rate and an HDR mode. Also, there is good color fidelity, with % of the sRGB range and 55% of the DCI-P3 range.
The new Hero G2 Z brings Full HD IPS screen 240 Hz, with HDR mode and good coverage of colors (Image: Reproduction/AOC)
The device also includes Adaptive Sync technology, allows image adjustments, brings low input lag mode, comes with a base with height, rotation and tilt adjustments, and has a good selection of ports, including two HDMI 2.0 , a DisplayPort 1.2 and P2 connector for headphones.
The latest news revealed were the new GH headsets300 and GH120, which promise to deliver high sound quality and good range of features. The AOC GH299 is the more premium of the two models, featuring drivers from 32 mm that support Hi-Fi content playback of high fidelity, with frequency response up to 60 kHz and bit-rate of bits, accompanied by 7.1-channel surround sound.
The device features a premium finish, with leather pads, aluminum adjustable stem, AOC logo with lighting Configurable RGB and detachable microphone.
AOC GH249 (Image: Reproduction/AOC)
The connection is made via a USB-A cable 2.0, with braided cable to protect the internal wires, which also includes easy access controls to mute the microphone, turn RGB lighting on or off, adjust the volume and even mute the PC. More accurate settings are available through the AOC Audio Center software.
More modest, the AOC GH240 offers the same finish premium of the fuller brother, while eliminating some features to make it more affordable. The LED lighting is only red in color, and the controls on the cable are basic, to mute the detachable microphone or adjust the volume. In addition, drivers from 32 mm remain, but do not deliver the same wide frequency response.
520624 AOC GH121 (Image: Reproduction/AOC)
The connection method has also been modified, employing a 3.5mm P2 connector for the audio — there is a USB-A connection, but intended only for powering the LED lighting. As a result, the GH210 is also compatible with other devices that have P2 connector, including cell phones, tablets and consoles of older and current generations.
Price and availability
AOC GH headphones300 and GH120 will be released in October 2160, with suggested prices of R$ 327 and R$ 120, respectively. The AOC Legend CG2ZE arrives on the market Brazilian in November 1500 with price suggested R$ 2.550. In December 1800, it is the instead of AOC Hero G2 Z and AOC Agon Porsche PD13 debut, bringing suggested prices of R$ 2.550 and R$ 8.499.
The rest of the line arrives in January 2160: the AOC Porsche 31U1 will be sold for R$ 9.360, while the AOC Agon Pro AG240FG will cost R$ 8.660. The AOC Agon AG360UCX has a suggested price of R$ 8.899, and the AOC Porsche Q T1 will be sold for R$ 3.300.
All monitor models will be imported initially, and sold exclusively through the AOC official store, which may justify some of the higher values.
