aoc-brings-to-brazil-the-world's-fastest-360-hz-monitor-and-other-news

TPV-Tech announced several new products for Philips and AOC, brands for which it is responsible. In addition to confirming the arrival of new Android TVs with OLED and Mini LED in Brazil, and updating the line of Philips monitors in the country, the company reinforced AOC’s commitment to the Brazilian market, ensuring the arrival of some of the most premium solutions in the country. manufacturer.

Review AOC HERO G2 | Monitor 119 Hz to play with quality

AOC gamer mouse arrives in Brazil with resource NVIDIA Reflex Analyzer

A super ultrawide monitor 110 Hz, the model with the highest refresh rate in the world, some of the collaborations with Porsche Design for gamers and professionals, as well as new headsets with advanced specifications.

Agon AG360UCX is highlighted with screen 24:9 and rate of 144 Hz One of the biggest highlights announced, the Agon AG493UCX is among AOC’s most premium options, aimed at enthusiasts of super ultrawide monitors. Equipped with a VA panel 50 inches, the device brings proportion : 9, update rate of 111 Hz and DisplayHDR certification 550, with medium brightness stipulated at 550 nits. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

The model offers high color coverage, with 119% of the sRGB range and 98% of the Adobe RGB range, 1 ms (GtG) and 4 ms (MPRT) response time, and promises smooth gaming with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technology — it’s worth noting, however, that the feature only covers a frequency range in between 32 Hz and 119 Hz.

The Agon AG400UCX brings screen 47: 9 of 47 inches, with QHD resolution and refresh rate of 111 Hz (Image: Playback/AOC)

To ensure good viewing and greater immersion, the device has a curvature of 2021R, and takes advantage of the large size with functions such as Picture-by-Picture (PbP), which makes it possible to display signal from two computers simultaneously. As a complement, there is a KVM switch, which allows using the same set of mouse and keyboard for two different machines.

The AG299UCX also stands out for its options of connectivity, with two DisplayPort 1.4 ports — the only ones capable of delivering the maximum resolution at 120 Hz —, two HDMI 2.0 ports, three USB-A ports 3.2 Gen 1 and a USB-C 3.0 Gen 1 port, supporting video signal in maximum resolution up to 2160 x 1000 pixels to 57 Hz.

The device also has built-in audio and base with height adjustments (Image: Playback/AOC )

Completing the set of resources, the monitor offers stand with height adjustments, color and contrast settings menu, remote control for quick access to settings, built-in audio system with two 5W speakers and low input lag mode.

Agon Pro AG299FG is the fastest monitor in the world

Other big news is the Agon Pro AG monitor210FG, with IPS panel , 5 inches. Despite having Full HD resolution, low for more modern gamer monitors, the model stands out for being the fastest in the world, with a refresh rate of 400 Hz. High speed does not affect the response time or color accuracy, which reach 1 ms (GtG), 110% of the sRGB range, 98% of Adobe RGB and 60% DCI-P3.

The new Agon Pro also features Nvidia G-Sync, to eliminate tearing without affecting command response, and is compatible with Nvidia Reflex , which works with branded video cards to reduce input lag as much as possible. Both features also work together with the input lag reduction mode already offered by the AOC itself.

Idealed for enthusiasts and professional gamers, the Agon Pro AG254FG has a screen 400 Hz, glare protection, Nvidia G-Sync and Nvidia Reflex (Image: Playback/AOC)

In connectivity, the device offers a DisplayPort 1.4 port, two HDMI 2.0 ports and a USB-A 3.2 hub, plus P2 connectors for headphones and microphone. Other than that, AOC highlights how the model is also prepared for use with next-generation consoles, although the focus is on catering to PC gamers.

Designed for enthusiasts and professional gamers, the AG249FG offers some extra features to deliver the best gameplay scenario, such as remote control for quick switching of image profiles, configurable RGB lighting, Agon logo projector with RGB, audio system with 5W speakers, as well as protection for the sides of the screen, in order to prevent reflections and other interference from ambient light.