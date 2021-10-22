caoa-chery's-hybrid-crossover-is-closer-to-coming-to-brazil;-see-pictures

Caoa Chery, which recently introduced the Arrizo 6 Pro midsize sedan to the domestic market, may be about to bring its first hybrid crossover to Brazil. We are talking about Tiggo XC, provisional name given to the model in its registration with the National Institute of Industrial Property (INPI). Chery QQ Electric is presented to the public in China; see images Chery launches electric subcompact with km of autonomy Electric car competing with Chery QQ gets even cheaper version According to the staff at Notícias Automotivas, it is a mixed vehicle between a coupe and an SUV and will share the T1X platform, used by other models in the Tiggo family. The small teaser released on YouTube, at the end of May, gave a small snack of what to expect from the future crossover — which, incidentally, has already been spotted running properly camouflaged through the streets of China.

Image: Reproduction/Automotive News

The Tiggo XC, keeping or not the provisional name, it may arrive in Brazil with two engine options: 1.6 and 2.0, both combining combustion turbocharger (TGDI) with electric propulsion. The idea is to use a system that is already known to the brand, the MHEV, which helps to lower consumption.

Aggressive lines2022

Although there is still no confirmation or disclosure about the specifications of the Tiggo XC, Chery’s hybrid crossover appears to have quite generous dimensions, similar to the Tiggo 7. In terms of design, however, the look of the front grille is more reminiscent of the “little brother”, Tiggo 3x.

The boomerang-style taillights, invading the sides and the trunk lid, give an aggressive and modern look to the mix of coupe and SUV. The style is very familiar to the brand’s SUVs and has a captive audience in Brazil.

Tiggo’s electric crossover is expected to give the faces officially in China, his home country, at the end of 2022, during the Guangzhou Auto Show. This means that, despite having already been registered in Brazil, the chance to emerge in the national market should appear even only during the year of 200.

Source: Automotive News