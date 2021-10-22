What is the best time to work out and see results? Science tells you!
Scientists from the University of Maastricht, Netherlands, found that there is a better time to practice physical activities and see results. To arrive at the answer, the researchers analyzed men with type 2 diabetes or at risk of having the disease.
- How important is physical activity for health?
In the tests, they found that the afternoon, between he 18h, it is more effective not only for good exercise performance but also for fat loss compared to morning practice. Researchers cannot say, however, the reasons for this to happen, but that it may be due to a combination of factors, which requires further research.
“Our body has a biological clock and it regulates many processes, and these processes have a rhythm”, explains Patrick Schraewen, professor and author of the study, revealing that many of these processes are well known. , such as blood pressure and body temperature.
The study explains that biological clocks affect metabolism and when bodies will burn carbohydrates or fat at certain times. According to Shaw Arent, from the science department at the University of South Carolina, who did not participate in the study, food intake also plays an important role in these processes, and in the afternoon the organism has already been “fueled”.
“When you start to realize how strong this biological clock can be, and then if you do things like eat food at the wrong time of day, or be inactive at the wrong time of day, or be inactive in the moments when you must be active, this can have a great impact,” added the professional.
The study was published in the scientific journal Physiological Reports last year, and more research should be done to arrive at more concrete answers.
