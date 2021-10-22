what-is-the-best-time-to-work-out-and-see-results?-science-tells-you!

Scientists from the University of Maastricht, Netherlands, found that there is a better time to practice physical activities and see results. To arrive at the answer, the researchers analyzed men with type 2 diabetes or at risk of having the disease.

In the tests, they found that the afternoon, between he 18h, it is more effective not only for good exercise performance but also for fat loss compared to morning practice. Researchers cannot say, however, the reasons for this to happen, but that it may be due to a combination of factors, which requires further research.

“Our body has a biological clock and it regulates many processes, and these processes have a rhythm”, explains Patrick Schraewen, professor and author of the study, revealing that many of these processes are well known. , such as blood pressure and body temperature.