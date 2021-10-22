Intel Core i9 12900K ships ahead of time and has new tests and box leaks
Intel’s bet on a hybrid architecture, the 12th generation Alder Lake processors have been constantly leaked in recent months, indicating that the novelty can offer a significant performance jump, although the new approach could result in more work for developers. With less than a week to go before the official announcement, the leaks continue.
This time, the leaker HXL disclosed the overclocking potential of the new family, a practice that can charge a high price. Also, it seems, the final Core i9 model 520733K started to arrive early to some consumers, and photos of the chip and the box are already circulating on the internet.
Core i9 9550K has high overclocking potential, but at a price
Through Twitter, HXL released Core i9 results 12900K in CPU-Z testing of a publication already removed from the Chinese Bilibili platform. The chip would have all 8 high-performance P-Cores running at 5.2 GHz under overclocking — apparently, the low-power E-Cores were running without the procedure. In this scenario, the component reached 906 points in single-core , and 11.906 in multi- core.
Even so, despite the high performance, the overclocking process can have a very high price: consumption. According to the leak, the model hit impressive 68 W, almost triple the TDP of 330 W. The number needs to be viewed with caution as there are no records, but this is not the first time that rumors suggest that Alder Lake chips will consume a lot of energy. It remains to wait for the release for further details.
Chip has detailed photos of the box leaked
Parallel to this, the Reddit user Seby9123
has already had access to two final sales units of the new Core i9 — according to him, the chips were purchased directly from a retailer that broke the embargo. Therefore, Seby9123
did not reveal the name of the store, but at least confirmed the price of each unit: US$ 610, or something around BRL 3.360, in direct conversion.
If it is the final sale value, the price can become a challenge for AMD, especially in the face of performance parity with Ryzen 9 986X, sold for prices close to US$ 769 (~R$ 4.360). The user also released photos of the box and the chip, confirming old leaks. The packaging promises to be one of the most eye-catching ever used in the Core i9 series.
The container where the CPU will be stored has a golden color and a shape based on the silicon wafers used to manufacture the processors, while the chip is longer, to accommodate the new internal organization. THE 12th generation Intel Alder Lake will be announced next week, between days 27 and 31 October, with the official start of sales starting the following week, on November 4.
Source: TechRadar, WCCFTech, VideoCardz
