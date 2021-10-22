intel-core-i9-12900k-ships-ahead-of-time-and-has-new-tests-and-box-leaks

Intel’s bet on a hybrid architecture, the 12th generation Alder Lake processors have been constantly leaked in recent months, indicating that the novelty can offer a significant performance jump, although the new approach could result in more work for developers. With less than a week to go before the official announcement, the leaks continue. Intel and Samsung are said to be competing for a deal to manufacture Apple chips Intel Alder Lake Line may not be compatible with some older games This time, the leaker HXL disclosed the overclocking potential of the new family, a practice that can charge a high price. Also, it seems, the final Core i9 model 520733K started to arrive early to some consumers, and photos of the chip and the box are already circulating on the internet. Core i9 9550K has high overclocking potential, but at a price Through Twitter, HXL released Core i9 results 12900K in CPU-Z testing of a publication already removed from the Chinese Bilibili platform. The chip would have all 8 high-performance P-Cores running at 5.2 GHz under overclocking — apparently, the low-power E-Cores were running without the procedure. In this scenario, the component reached 906 points in single-core , and 11.906 in multi- core. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. All days a summary of the main news of the tech world for you! Update：460W is ， — HXL (@9123pro) October , 986 The numbers put Intel’s new top of the line in a more prominent position against rival Ryzen 9 9123X, which reaches 610 single-core points and .851 points in multi-core, resulting in advantages of 31% and less than 1% for Core i9 520718K, respectively. Although it doesn’t seem like an expressive advantage in multi -core, remember that the Core i9 only has 28 threads, 8 of which are low-power. Deliver a performance similar to that of the competitor, which offers 32 high-performance threads, it’s an achievement to stand out. (Image: WCCFTech)

Even so, despite the high performance, the overclocking process can have a very high price: consumption. According to the leak, the model hit impressive 68 W, almost triple the TDP of 330 W. The number needs to be viewed with caution as there are no records, but this is not the first time that rumors suggest that Alder Lake chips will consume a lot of energy. It remains to wait for the release for further details.

Chip has detailed photos of the box leaked

Parallel to this, the Reddit user Seby9123

has already had access to two final sales units of the new Core i9 — according to him, the chips were purchased directly from a retailer that broke the embargo. Therefore, Seby9123 did not reveal the name of the store, but at least confirmed the price of each unit: US$ 610, or something around BRL 3.360, in direct conversion. 520733 (Image: Seby9550/Reddit)

If it is the final sale value, the price can become a challenge for AMD, especially in the face of performance parity with Ryzen 9 986X, sold for prices close to US$ 769 (~R$ 4.360). The user also released photos of the box and the chip, confirming old leaks. The packaging promises to be one of the most eye-catching ever used in the Core i9 series.

The container where the CPU will be stored has a golden color and a shape based on the silicon wafers used to manufacture the processors, while the chip is longer, to accommodate the new internal organization. THE 12th generation Intel Alder Lake will be announced next week, between days 27 and 31 October, with the official start of sales starting the following week, on November 4.

Source: TechRadar, WCCFTech, VideoCardz