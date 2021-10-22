How does the TFT season pass work?

TFT (PC | Android | iOS) follows the market trend and invests in exclusive season pass content. Simply titled Passe+, Riot Games works the auto chess cosmetics based on existing cosmetic lines in League of Legends.

Beginning of season

The TFT season begins by presenting the player with a Little Legend, which accompanies him during the matches and marks the theme narrative of the season. It is also introduced to the characters’ Classes and Origins and a series of quests.

The average duration of the Pass is around 3 months, plenty of time to get all the cosmetics. Along the Pass, it is possible to acquire others and level them up, gaining beautiful visual effects.

Small initial Legend of the Contestation Pass II (Image: Riot Games/Disclosure)

Rewards

Pass rewards are split between free and paid, which can be earned while the season lasts. To get them, the player needs to achieve certain scores that get higher as he progresses through the Pass.

Pass Rewards+Contest II (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

Quests

The best way to get cosmetics is through the available quests. The player receives some weekly, with greater and lesser degree of difficulty, and by fulfilling them, he receives points. Collecting enough earns the next level reward.

Quests available to get TFT Season Rewards (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

The season pass is quite simple to understand and with more time is required from the player to get the rewards, but nothing impossible. Follow the missions and everything will be fine.

Source: League of Legends, BR League of Legends

