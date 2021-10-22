How does the TFT season pass work?
TFT (PC | Android | iOS) follows the market trend and invests in exclusive season pass content. Simply titled Passe+, Riot Games works the auto chess cosmetics based on existing cosmetic lines in League of Legends.
Beginning of season
Rewards
Pass rewards are split between free and paid, which can be earned while the season lasts. To get them, the player needs to achieve certain scores that get higher as he progresses through the Pass.
Quests
The best way to get cosmetics is through the available quests. The player receives some weekly, with greater and lesser degree of difficulty, and by fulfilling them, he receives points. Collecting enough earns the next level reward.
The season pass is quite simple to understand and with more time is required from the player to get the rewards, but nothing impossible. Follow the missions and everything will be fine.
