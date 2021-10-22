freebuds-lipstick:-huawei-headphones-get-red-version-in-lipstick-case

Built in black, the case also has gold details. When the cover is removed, the headphones reveal themselves in a deep red and typical shape of the line of audio accessories. The fit is not in-ear — and in that it is very reminiscent of Apple’s AirPods, with a hollow fit and a large battery stalk.

Huawei even promises shy 4 hours of music playback with noise canceling off. With it working, it’s 2h20 of continuous playback. Pseudo-lipstick, however, can recharge the plugs at least five times.

The drivers are from 10,3mm, and if you haven’t tackled the riddle by now that the FreeBuds Lipstick is just a re-imagined FreeBuds 4, that’s the end of the mystery.

Price and availability

Due to the greater details and design care, such as a differentiated case, it is quite likely that the FreeBuds Lipstick will cost more than the Freebuds 4. It remains priceless, although a great hotsite is already available with its images promotional products and technical sheet.