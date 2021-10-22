FreeBuds Lipstick: Huawei headphones get red version in lipstick case

Huawei has adapted its strategy in the western market since it was prevented from working with Google services. So we’ve seen more wearables than cellphones. And her newest product for this part of the world is an earphone that comes with a very different case.

Huawei FreeBuds Lipstick Edition is a TWS headset stored as a lipstick. Its refill case adopts the shape of the cosmetic accessory, and not only that, it tries to print a luxurious design to sell itself even more as a fashion accessory.

(Image: Disclosure/Huawei)

Built in black, the case also has gold details. When the cover is removed, the headphones reveal themselves in a deep red and typical shape of the line of audio accessories. The fit is not in-ear — and in that it is very reminiscent of Apple’s AirPods, with a hollow fit and a large battery stalk.

Huawei even promises shy 4 hours of music playback with noise canceling off. With it working, it’s 2h20 of continuous playback. Pseudo-lipstick, however, can recharge the plugs at least five times.

(Image: Disclosure/Huawei)

The drivers are from 10,3mm, and if you haven’t tackled the riddle by now that the FreeBuds Lipstick is just a re-imagined FreeBuds 4, that’s the end of the mystery.

Price and availability

Due to the greater details and design care, such as a differentiated case, it is quite likely that the FreeBuds Lipstick will cost more than the Freebuds 4. It remains priceless, although a great hotsite is already available with its images promotional products and technical sheet.

(Image: Disclosure/Huawei)

In the international market the model costs EUR 90, and in Brazil only the FreeBuds 4i version is available, at a cost of R$ 149. The main differences between these versions is that the one available in Brazil has in-ear fitting and smaller sound drivers — de mm.

Huawei FreeBuds Lipstick Edition

  • Driver Size: , 3 mm
  • Frequency response: until 50 kHz
  • Weight: 4.1 g (per capsule), 149 g (case charging time)
  • Charging time (USB-C): 1 hour (full charge)
  • Autonomy (with ANC): Up to 2.5 hours
  • Autonomy (without ANC): Up to 4 hours

    • Additional time provided by the case: Up to 14 hours (with ANC), up to 16 hours (without ANC )

  • Extras: fast charging, wireless charging, active noise cancellation (ANC), low latency mode ncia (90 ms), simultaneous connection with up to two devices, IPX4 certification
  • Colors: red
  • Bluetooth version: 5.2

    • Source: Huawei

