FreeBuds Lipstick: Huawei headphones get red version in lipstick case
Huawei has adapted its strategy in the western market since it was prevented from working with Google services. So we’ve seen more wearables than cellphones. And her newest product for this part of the world is an earphone that comes with a very different case.
Huawei FreeBuds Lipstick Edition is a TWS headset stored as a lipstick. Its refill case adopts the shape of the cosmetic accessory, and not only that, it tries to print a luxurious design to sell itself even more as a fashion accessory.