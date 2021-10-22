Huawei launches Nova 9 and Watch GT 3 in an attempt to follow the global market
Huawei has just unveiled its newest bet to continue selling in the global market since the sanctions imposed by the United States, now with the announcement of the Huawei Nova 9 smartphone, of the Watch smart watches GT 3 and Fit Mini and the new FreeBuds Lipstick with lipstick-shaped refill case.
It offers a screen of 6,73 inches with Full HD+ resolution (2021x790p) and update rate of 120 Hz, all within the expected pattern for the segment.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?
Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you!
We also have an updated Qualcomm processor, the Snapdragon 950 G presented this year, but different from competitors, the chipset present in Nova 9 arrives without 5G connectivity.
The device still has 8 GB of RAM accompanied by versions with
GB or 249 GB of internal storage. The battery has 4.249 mAh and fast charging support 50 W.
(Image: Reproduction/Huawei)
For the set of cameras, Huawei bets on four rear lenses: one main sensor with 46 MP and f/1.9 aperture, an 8 MP sensor for ultrawide lens and two other sensors of only 2 MP each, one for macro lens and another for depth data. The front camera is from 10 MP.
Finally, Huawei bets on HarmonyOS instead of Google’s Android (although HarmonyOS is based on Android) and follows with its own store of apps and services.
The Watch Fit Mini bets on a smaller, simpler design with rectangular screen, water protection, dozens of physical activity logs, plus sleep monitoring, heart rate, and long-lasting battery with magnetic charging.
Price and availability
Huawei Nova 9 arrives in Starry Blue colors (blue), Crush Green (green) and Black (black) in Europe on November 2nd. Pre-order buyers get a free FreeBuds Pro headset.
The Watch GT 3 arrives in the UK in a wide range of color options, including Black, Brown (brown) ), Titanium Steel (titanium), White (white) and Light Gold (light gold) on the day 10 from November.
The Watch Fit Mini also hits the British market on the day 19 November with more affordable price.
All prices and versions can be seen below, in direct conversion to real:
-
Huawei Nova 9
(8 GB + 128 GB) per € 630 (about BRL 3.340)
-
-
Watch GT 3 Active
( mm) for £ 120 ( about BRL 1.950)
-
Watch GT 3 Classic (42 mm) per £ 256 (about R$1.1080)
(50 mm) by £ 256 ( about R$ 2.300)
Watch GT 3 Active (32 mm) per £ 229 (about R$1.660)
Watch GT 3 E legant
( mm) per £ 249 (about R$1. 759)
Watch GT 3 Elegant
with Milanese bracelet ( mm) per £ 256 (about R$ 2.229)
-
Watch Fit Mini for £ 120 (about R$ 700)
Watch Fit Mini for £ 120 (about R$ 700)
Source: Huawei
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
520524