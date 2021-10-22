huawei-launches-nova-9-and-watch-gt-3-in-an-attempt-to-follow-the-global-market

Huawei has just unveiled its newest bet to continue selling in the global market since the sanctions imposed by the United States, now with the announcement of the Huawei Nova 9 smartphone, of the Watch smart watches GT 3 and Fit Mini and the new FreeBuds Lipstick with lipstick-shaped refill case.

Huawei Nova 9 Huawei Nova 9 features a side screen design curved and different color back cover with camera module similar to the powerful Huawei P66, but now including the isolated main sensor and three additional lenses in the lower circle. (Image: Reproduction/Huawei)

It offers a screen of 6,73 inches with Full HD+ resolution (2021x790p) and update rate of 120 Hz, all within the expected pattern for the segment.

We also have an updated Qualcomm processor, the Snapdragon 950 G presented this year, but different from competitors, the chipset present in Nova 9 arrives without 5G connectivity.

The device still has 8 GB of RAM accompanied by versions with

GB or 249 GB of internal storage. The battery has 4.249 mAh and fast charging support 50 W.

(Image: Reproduction/Huawei)

For the set of cameras, Huawei bets on four rear lenses: one main sensor with 46 MP and f/1.9 aperture, an 8 MP sensor for ultrawide lens and two other sensors of only 2 MP each, one for macro lens and another for depth data. The front camera is from 10 MP.

Finally, Huawei bets on HarmonyOS instead of Google’s Android (although HarmonyOS is based on Android) and follows with its own store of apps and services.

Watch GT 3 and Watch Fit Mini (image: Reproduction/Huawei) In addition to its new smartphone, Huawei also introduced two new smart watches to the global market: the Watch GT 3 comes to the European market in two sizes and a wide range of versions with circular design, while the Fit Mini bets on the rectangular design and lower price. The Watch GT 3 has options of 20 mm (Active, Classic and Elite) and 46 mm (Active and Elite) with more scratch resistant screen buttons and swivel crown for control and navigation (similar to Galaxy Watch 3). (Image: Reproduction/Huawei) There are more than 95 sport modes and physical activities, including professional exercises, 10 activities outdoors and 7 indoor activities, in addition to offering heart, sleep, calorie and SpO2 sensor monitoring for blood oxygenation. The watch also has water protection for exercise in aquatic environments and has a battery with duration of up to 2 weeks in moderate use. (Image: Reproduction/Huawei)

The Watch Fit Mini bets on a smaller, simpler design with rectangular screen, water protection, dozens of physical activity logs, plus sleep monitoring, heart rate, and long-lasting battery with magnetic charging.

Price and availability (Image: Reproduction/Huawei)

Huawei Nova 9 arrives in Starry Blue colors (blue), Crush Green (green) and Black (black) in Europe on November 2nd. Pre-order buyers get a free FreeBuds Pro headset.

The Watch GT 3 arrives in the UK in a wide range of color options, including Black, Brown (brown) ), Titanium Steel (titanium), White (white) and Light Gold (light gold) on the day 10 from November.

The Watch Fit Mini also hits the British market on the day 19 November with more affordable price.

All prices and versions can be seen below, in direct conversion to real:

Huawei Nova 9 (8 GB + 128 GB) per € 630 (about BRL 3.340)



Watch GT 3 Active ( mm) for £ 120 ( about BRL 1.950)

Watch GT 3 Classic (42 mm) per £ 256 (about R$1.1080)

Watch GT 3 Elite (50 mm) by £ 256 ( about R$ 2.300)

Watch GT 3 Active (32 mm) per £ 229 (about R$1.660)

Watch GT 3 E legant ( mm) per £ 249 (about R$1. 759) Watch GT 3 Elegant with Milanese bracelet ( mm) per £ 256 (about R$ 2.229)

Watch Fit Mini for £ 120 (about R$ 700)

Source: Huawei