Some time ago, posting on Instagram (Anddroid | iOS | Web) via the PC was only possible through other programs, or through a trick that allowed access to the mobile version of the social network in the browser. Now, that has changed, and the process can now be done without installing anything.

It is also possible to apply cuts, add filters and make other adjustments, directly from the computer, just like the mobile app. Below, we explain how to post on Instagram from PC!

Open Instagram in internet browser

Log in with your account and then click on the “+” icon available in the top menu.

Select photos and videos and edit your post

Choose one or more photos or videos and upload. If everything is OK, click “Next”.

Choose a cutout you want to use, such as “1:1”, “4:5” or “16:9″, and click “Next”.

Select a filter, or access the “Adjustments” tab to manually configure the brightness, contrast, saturation, among other factors. After that, click on “Next”.

Post the content on Instagram from the PC

Finally, write a caption, insert hashtags, location, make other adjustments and, Once the adjustments are finished, click on “Share” to post the content on Instagram.