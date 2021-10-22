Virtual creatures use AI to evolve their bodies and overcome obstacles
Researchers at Stanford University, USA, have developed virtual creatures that evolve their bodies to overcome obstacles and solve problems. The “unimals” (short for universal animals) were used to demonstrate that the evolution of intelligence depends on the configuration of bodies.
In a digital environment, these little beings composed of a head and articulated limbs have mutated to adapt to the landscape, suggesting new ways of optimizing advanced artificial intelligence (AI) systems, which can be deployed in robots in the future.
“If the researchers want to recreate intelligence in machines, something may be missing. In biology, intelligence arises from minds and bodies working together. Aspects of body plans, such as the number and shape of limbs, determine what animals can do and learn,” explains computer science student Agrim Gupta, lead author of the study.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! To test the ability of unimals to evolve, the researchers developed a technique called DERL (Deep Evolutionary Reinforcement Learning) — Learning by Deep Evolutionary Reinforcement, in free translation. In the first part of the tests, they were trained to complete a simple task, such as walking across different types of terrain or moving an object in a virtual environment. Some stumbled, others simply fell forward , or developed a lizard-like articulated walk. Unimals with better performance were selected and received new mutations, such as the addition or removal of limbs, change in the length and flexibility of arms and legs. Scientists also tested whether unimals could adapt to a task they hadn’t seen before. Those who evolved in more complex environments, containing obstacles or uneven terrain, were quicker to learn new skills, such as rolling a ball instead of pushing a box. “It is already known that certain organs accelerate learning. This work shows that an adequate body can also accelerate changes in the robot’s brain, with intelligence and morphology moving in the same direction. Unimals with more successful evolved bodies solved tasks faster than their previous generations,” adds Gupta. In the study it was proven that the evolutionary process selected the unimals with bodies capable of adapting faster to adverse terrain and situations, applying the lessons learned during training to shape the behavior of their digital minds and improve performance. “After the experiments, we found that evolution quickly selects morphologies that learn faster, thus allowing the behaviors learned late in life from the first ancestors are expressed in the early life of their descendants and so on,” recalls Gupta. For scientists, cognitive development tied to the physical evolution of unimals could change the way researchers develop the next generation of artificial intelligence systems, with robots capable of learning to perform various tasks in the real world. “Humans don’t necessarily know how to design robot bodies for strange tasks, like crawling through a nuclear reactor to extract waste, supply help with disasters after an earthquake, or do household chores like washing dishes and folding clothes. Perhaps the only way forward is to allow natural evolution to do this”, concludes physics professor Surya Ganguli, co-ordinator of the study. Source: Stanford University Did you like this article? Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
Source: Stanford University
