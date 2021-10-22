virtual-creatures-use-ai-to-evolve-their-bodies-and-overcome-obstacles

Researchers at Stanford University, USA, have developed virtual creatures that evolve their bodies to overcome obstacles and solve problems. The “unimals” (short for universal animals) were used to demonstrate that the evolution of intelligence depends on the configuration of bodies.

In a digital environment, these little beings composed of a head and articulated limbs have mutated to adapt to the landscape, suggesting new ways of optimizing advanced artificial intelligence (AI) systems, which can be deployed in robots in the future.

“If the researchers want to recreate intelligence in machines, something may be missing. In biology, intelligence arises from minds and bodies working together. Aspects of body plans, such as the number and shape of limbs, determine what animals can do and learn,” explains computer science student Agrim Gupta, lead author of the study.