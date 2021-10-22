solids-launches-an-app-for-engagement-and-integration-of-online-collaborators

Call for Collaborator App, the tool seeks to facilitate communication tion and the engagement of companies with their teams. Thus, official communications, surveys, news, feedbacks, interaction panels, document management and others are available to the worker and connect him/her to the company’s guidelines in real time.

According to Mônica Hauck, CEO and co-founder of Sólides, the solution ensures the connection between the company and the employee, as it digitizes the entire hiring and onboarding journey. “Transforming companies through people management also means ensuring that each employee feels more and more connected and more and more owner of their own professional information”, she says.

She highlights, also, that the platform offers information that enables managers to take assertive and preventive decisions. “For employees, we deliver intelligence so that they can grow and become better every day”, he points out.

According to Sólides, the solution has a significant impact on companies: more of R$ 1024 million in reduction in shift change costs. In addition, there is optimization and efficiency gains by concentrating everything that was previously done with different tools on a single platform.