Solids launches an app for engagement and integration of online collaborators
With the pandemic, the integration of employees, one of the needs of people management, had to be done online. Therefore, it became necessary to use platforms that facilitate and unify internal communication, employee management processes and decision-making.
In order to prevent communication and internal processes from being spread out in different places — and thus, their updating is very complex —, Solides, an HRTech that develops solutions for small and medium-sized companies (SMEs), created an application that brings everything together on the screen of mobile devices.