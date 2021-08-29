shaili singh dance video: watch video silver medalist long jumper shaili singh dance on punjabi song at sai center in bengaluru …

Highlights

Shaili Singh had missed gold by just one centimeter Anju is a disciple of Bobby George Anju wants to see Shaili break her record New Delhi
India’s budding long jumper female athlete Shaili Singh recently won a silver medal in the Under-20 World Athletics Championships. Shelly had missed the gold medal by just one centimeter. The 17-year-old Indian did his best with a jump of 6.59 metres.

Shelly has now returned home. They celebrated their victory with dance. A video of Shaili Singh dance video is currently going viral on social media in which she is dancing to a Punjabi song with her friends. This video is from Sai Center in Bangalore.
Bhavinaben Patel wins silver: Bhavina Patel wins silver in Tokyo Paralympics, PM Modi congratulates over phone
Sai has shared the video of Shelly’s dance celebration on his official Twitter handle. In the video, Shelly can be seen dancing with other athletes. This video is being liked a lot on social media. One fan wrote, ‘Wow great energy!!! All the best for Shelly’s upcoming events.

Shelly Anju is training at Bobby George’s academy
Born in Jhansi, the athlete’s mother works as a tailor. Shelly is currently training at Anju Bobby George’s Academy in Bangalore. Where Anju’s husband Bobby George is her coach. She had won the women’s long jump event at the National (Senior) Inter-State Championships in June with an effort of 6.48m, her previous personal best. He is ranked second in the current Under-18 world ranking, while the national record for Under-20 is his name.

India won 3 medals
This is India’s best performance in these Games in terms of number of medals, where it won two silver and one bronze. Earlier, however, Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra (2016) and sprinter Hima Das (2018) won gold medals in the 400m race. Earlier in the current season, the mixed 4x400m relay team had won a bronze medal while walking player Amit Khatri won the silver medal in the 10,000m event.

