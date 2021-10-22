tbnet-operator-targets-expansion-with-free-corporate-internet-for-2-months

With about 2,700 active points across the country, TBNet, the telecommunications operator of TecBan (which operates the Banco ATM networkHours) offers two free months of business internet services. The company’s objective is to become the preferred provider in the corporate segment.

According to the company, its solution guarantees the best pricing of network usage for each need. Packages range from 3 GB to 60 GB; and TBNet arrives on site without the need for cables. For this, the company evaluates the most suitable operators to serve the customer and installs a dual chip modem to ensure that the network is always available.

Image: Reproduction/Envato/DragonImages The device selects the best connection for the location throughout the day based on technical criteria, in order to always offer the best signal. TBNet claims that its price is 24% lower than that of contracting MPLS links — used by companies that need to have a reasonably constant internet speed (this also minimizes the risk of attacks and the need for recurrent updates, as in a private VPN network). Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you! Most operators do this from a cable connection and the installation of the service, according to TBNet, can take up to 60 days in conventional suppliers. With the dual chip modem, the provider can do the process in just one day. Emergency assistance and expansion A contractual clause guarantees emergency assistance if the device fails. “We show the value of our service in an eventual interruption of the company’s current contract with another operator and we already have cases in which customers gave up the contracted solution to keep ours”, says Alexandre Coelho, Executive Manager of TBNet. Image: Reproduction/Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio

TBNet claims that it installs about 60 new internet points monthly. For 100, the company intends to start the year with around 3 thousand points installed. “Our offer is unique in the market. We see space to advance more and more in the country, especially in smaller cities”, says Coelho.

TBNet’s expansion effort is in line with TecBan’s mission: to increase its national presence. Recently, the company reached 24 thousand installed ATMs. This puts it in third position worldwide in this segment.

Source: Exam