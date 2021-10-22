TBNet operator targets expansion with free corporate internet for 2 months
With about 2,700 active points across the country, TBNet, the telecommunications operator of TecBan (which operates the Banco ATM networkHours) offers two free months of business internet services. The company’s objective is to become the preferred provider in the corporate segment.
According to the company, its solution guarantees the best pricing of network usage for each need. Packages range from 3 GB to 60 GB; and TBNet arrives on site without the need for cables. For this, the company evaluates the most suitable operators to serve the customer and installs a dual chip modem to ensure that the network is always available.
TBNet claims that it installs about 60 new internet points monthly. For 100, the company intends to start the year with around 3 thousand points installed. “Our offer is unique in the market. We see space to advance more and more in the country, especially in smaller cities”, says Coelho.
TBNet’s expansion effort is in line with TecBan’s mission: to increase its national presence. Recently, the company reached 24 thousand installed ATMs. This puts it in third position worldwide in this segment.
Source: Exam
