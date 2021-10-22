DF startup that calculates beauty salon costs targets more companies
The Brazilian startup B.In Club has a valuable objective for the world of micro and small companies: to reduce its operating costs. Its platform provides a type of tax, legal and business management consultancy, so that novice entrepreneurs do not spend unnecessary fees. According to a report from Metrópoles, in certain cases up to % of taxes are saved.
On another front, the company is also moving from analogue to digital business. It brings, through a monthly subscription, services such as a simplified accounting system, sales automation on Google and digital certification.
Alexandre Barros, one of the founders of B.In Club , said to the site’s report that the startup had focused on niches less impacted by the covid pandemic, such as beauty salons and dental clinics, so that they could optimize their management. But over time, the platform started to include other services and contemplate other niches of companies.
“That moment I thought about the working relationship between the salon and the outsourced hairdresser. In this scenario, the profit value is not always fairly divided. For accounting to be able to make this division fairly, it is necessary to have a system where an invoice is created already mentioning this, how much belongs to the salon and how much belongs to the professional, for example,” he explained to Metrópoles.
For the executive, the biggest differential of B.In Club is the ability to track all capital inflows and outflows, in addition to payment of taxes and fees. “We take the operational of digital accounting and combine it with the human relationship of contact with the customer”, he defines.
Source: Metropolis
