df-startup-that-calculates-beauty-salon-costs-targets-more-companies

The Brazilian startup B.In Club has a valuable objective for the world of micro and small companies: to reduce its operating costs. Its platform provides a type of tax, legal and business management consultancy, so that novice entrepreneurs do not spend unnecessary fees. According to a report from Metrópoles, in certain cases up to % of taxes are saved.

Synergy Brasil Conference discusses fiscal, tax and legal markets online Meet the PR startup that filters paperwork and pays bills intelligently 4 apps to open and manage your MEI account

On another front, the company is also moving from analogue to digital business. It brings, through a monthly subscription, services such as a simplified accounting system, sales automation on Google and digital certification.

Alexandre Barros, one of the founders of B.In Club , said to the site’s report that the startup had focused on niches less impacted by the covid pandemic, such as beauty salons and dental clinics, so that they could optimize their management. But over time, the platform started to include other services and contemplate other niches of companies.

Want to stay on top of the best technology news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news in the world tech for you!