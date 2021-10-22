“double-extortion”-cyber-attack-is-the-new-headache-for-small-businesses

The ransomware creates a layer of encryption on the data, that is, it scrambles it in such a way that it is practically unusable. Only those who performed this operation – in this case, the cybercriminal – can undo it. The biggest mistake of micro and small Brazilian companies (MPEs), according to Süffert, is to believe that their information does not have the same value as large companies. Therefore, they neglect to take precautions against this type of threat or do not correct their vulnerabilities.

“Unfortunately, most incidents go weeks, months, without being detected. When recognized, it’s too late. Having a resilience, in which it is possible to see, at the edge, that there is an attack, can prevent the entire digital environment from being compromised. There is a ransomware attack that is carried out on a dozen devices; and there are also advances that affect all computers in a company. The difference lies in the ability to contain the attack”, explained the executive.

