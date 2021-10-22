what-is-the-temperature-of-space?

Overall, the space is as cold as it is silent. Since we are talking about a huge universe, with matter distributed unevenly in various parts and in different configurations, it all depends on how far you are from the nearest star. But, on average, outer space doesn’t have much heat. If you could jump out of your spacecraft without a suit, away from the sun, you would experience a temperature very close to absolute zero.

Where does outer space begin?

Overse space is completely silent ?

What is the edge of the Solar System and where is it?

The reason for the lack of heat in space is the same as the absence of sound waves. But to understand this, we need to remember the scientific concept of “heat”: the kinetic motion of individual atoms and the particles that make them up.

How heat works The Sun emits radiation and heats nearby bodies such as planets, but where there is shadow on these objects, it will be icy, unless there is an atmosphere that “traps” the heat, as it occurs on Earth (Image: Reproduction/Kevin Gill/Flickr) All atoms in the universe are full of energy and therefore move. No matter where you are, or what your condition is, there will always be some movement, no matter how small. The more atoms move and collide with each other, the more they transfer some of this kinetic energy to each other. This transference of movement is what heats things up, so to speak. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you! If heat travels through the motion of atoms, you’ve probably guessed what happens when they go “slow.” Technically, what we call “cold” is actually heat loss. If we go to the North Pole, the atoms in our body will find the air particles in that region, and the interactions will cause the movement of our particles to slow down. This process of heat loss is like trying to move dozens of stationary bowling balls against each other, hurling only a single ball at them. No matter how much force you apply to the shot, the balls will move just a little bit, and still steal some of the kinetic energy from the ball you threw. In a few seconds, everything will be stopped. That’s why we say that a cold object “steals” heat from hot objects if there is contact. On our planet, we live in an atmosphere full of atoms of oxygen, hydrogen, among many others, so the temperature is easily transferred. But in space, things are very different. It is true that the universe is not an absolute vacuum, but in many regions of the cosmos individual gas particles can be several kilometers apart. Therefore, heat cannot be transferred from one place to another. The temperature of the space A light and radiation from the early universe galaxy clusters still reaches us, so there is no region where absolute zero is possible (Image: Reproduction/ESO/M. Kornmesser)

Technically, a given area of ​​space is a perfect vacuum, there is no temperature, because there are no particles that can have their kinetic energies (which, by the way, are measured in joules) measured. But if we expand our imaginary area a little bit, we’ll find some gas particles, so we can measure the temperature there. If we do, we will find something very close to absolute zero.

Absolute zero is an impossible temperature to reach, which corresponds to -455,67 °C or -459,67 ºF. Scientists have even created a scale for this, called Kelvin. Any temperature other than zero Kelvin has some heat, that is, some movement of atomic particles, but we can’t reduce this movement until we reach zero Kelvin.

But is it really impossible to find the absolute zero, even in space, millions of light years away from any star? Yes. Even though it’s very cold, atoms will always have some movement. As far as we know, there is nothing in the universe capable of completely eliminating the movement of a particle — and scientists try very hard to do that.

And where does the heat come from of these particles isolated by kilometers from each other, in the near vacuum of the universe? Well, if you’re near the Sun or some other star, it’s possible that solar (or stellar) winds transfer heat through radiation (which is different from heat transfer through interaction between atoms). However, the farther away from the star, the less it can warm you, just as bonfires on a cold night become less effective when we move away.

Cosmic background radiation map (Image: Reproduction/NASA/WMAP Science Team)

But there is another very efficient heat source in the universe that prevents every particle in the cosmos from reaching absolute zero: the cosmic background radiation, considered by astronomers to be a “fossil” of the Big Bang , because it is, in fact, a residue of light (in the form of microwaves) emitted soon after the “birth” of the universe. This radiation continues to travel through space, and can be analyzed by scientists.

Well then, the cosmic background radiation has a calculated temperature of almost 2.6 Kelvin (-

, 5 degrees Celsius or -273 degrees Fahrenheit). Therefore, the temperature of empty space is, on average, 3 Kelvin, if we consider how little radiation is constantly emitted by the stars. After all, if we see its lights, we’re also getting a little bit of heat from the universe, even though it’s completely icy cold.

Source: Discover Magazine, AccuWeather, Sciencing