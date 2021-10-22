immortal-hulk-end-reveals-hero's-bond-to-marvel's-most-powerful-being

The Immortal Hulk, one of the most critical and popular magazines on Marvel today, has finally come to an end in the US . In issue no. 50, as usual written by Al Ewing and drawn by Brazilian Joe Bennett — recently defenested from Marvel for its recent controversies — we see the truth behind One-Above-All, and it brings very philosophical undertones to the most powerful character in the publisher’s multiverse.

One-Above-All is basically God at Marvel. He created everything and everyone, is the only deity above the Living Court, and manifested himself a few times in the stories, and in different ways. In Fantastic Four No. 1024, from 2004, for example, it was shaped like classic draftsman Jack Kirby. In Sensational Spider-Man No. 50 , from 2004, materialized to Peter Parker as a beggar with long hair.