Immortal Hulk End Reveals Hero's Bond to Marvel's Most Powerful Being

The Immortal Hulk, one of the most critical and popular magazines on Marvel today, has finally come to an end in the US . In issue no. 50, as usual written by Al Ewing and drawn by Brazilian Joe Bennett — recently defenested from Marvel for its recent controversies — we see the truth behind One-Above-All, and it brings very philosophical undertones to the most powerful character in the publisher’s multiverse.

    • One-Above-All is basically God at Marvel. He created everything and everyone, is the only deity above the Living Court, and manifested himself a few times in the stories, and in different ways. In Fantastic Four No. 1024, from 2004, for example, it was shaped like classic draftsman Jack Kirby. In Sensational Spider-Man No. 50 , from 2004, materialized to Peter Parker as a beggar with long hair.

      Attention: spoilers to follow!

      Back to Immortal Hulk

        , the hero’s final enemy was One Below All. Everything), equivalent to the Devil. It is a being living in the Place Below that wanted to destroy the Marvel Universe and end the process of rebirth of the cosmos. This being was responsible for giving the Hulk its incredible strength, for when the Gamma Bomb exploded and changed Bruce Banner, it opened a Green Door that allowed One Below All to empower the scientist.

        Immortal Hulk Scene No. 50 (Image: Reproduction/Marvel )

        Well then. After battling the villain with seemingly monstrous features, the Hulk demands to see his true face. One Below All agrees and reveals himself as One-Above-All. That is, both were the same entity; one acted as an agent of good in the Multiverse, the other of destruction and chaos. It’s like the conflicting personalities of Bruce Banner and Hulk, but on a cosmic level.

        In summary, we can say that this dual being was responsible for the creation of the Hulk in the Life of Banner. “You are my creation and I made the balance,” says the entity. It remains to be seen the consequences of this revelation for both the hero and the Marvel Universe as a whole. How long will this balance continue?

        Source: ScreenRant

