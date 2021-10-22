south-korea-website-is-used-to-host-viruses-and-distribute-it-via-torrents

A malware distribution campaign in South Korea is disguising remote access trojans as a game for adult audiences, shared via a file hosting service such as WebHard , and torrents.

Free VPN exposes the data of one million users YouTube creators have accounts stolen by cookie stealing malware

Windows attracts ransomware attacks, says VirusTotal research

WebHard is a popular online hosting service in South Korea that allows users to perform direct downloads, that is, without the use of third-party programs, of the documents filed in it. Download links are often shared via communication networks such as Discord or social media posts.

Criminals are using these links, along with torrents, to covertly share files that infect victims’ computers with remote access trojans (RAT), such as njRAT and UDP RAT, in the form of an adult game . Remote access trojan viruses are threats that, after infection, can be controlled by attackers remotely.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

njRAT and UDP Rat are threats that can capture your typing on an infected computer , take screenshots of the device and also modify the Windows registry to be able to stay in the system longer, undetected. In addition, they also make connections to command and control servers, thus being able to send the stolen data to responsible criminals and download other malicious agents to infected computers.

The malicious file after being unzipped. (Image: Playback/BleepingComputer)