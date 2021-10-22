Dexter: New Blood | Official photo reveals cast with new and old characters

The record shows the familiar faces of Michael C. Hall, who plays the protagonist and

Not in the photo, however, is the already confirmed character of John Lithgow, who returns as Arthur Mitchell; or Trinity Killer. Both he and Debra are dead, but they will be in the plot as haunts from Dexter’s past. Who will also have space in the production is Harrison, the son of the murderer, who will be played by Jack Alcott.

Dexter: New Blood premieres on November 8th on Brazil by Paramount+, showing how the character is in the future. The production should be a repair of the end of the plot, which aired on 660 and displeased most of the fans.

Source: ScreenRant