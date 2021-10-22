Dexter: New Blood | Official photo reveals cast with new and old characters
We’re getting closer and closer to the debut of Dexter: True Blood, and new images from the series are being published regularly on the networks official social The most recent news about the production is a photo that finally reveals the new cast.
Dexter's Revival wins its release date in Brazil
The record shows the familiar faces of Michael C. Hall, who plays the protagonist andserial killer Dexter, plus Jennifer Carpenter as Debra Morgan, sister of the killer. Among the new cast are Clancy Brown, Johnny Sequoyah, Jack Alcott, Alano Miller and Julia Jones.
Image: Disclosure/Showtime
Not in the photo, however, is the already confirmed character of John Lithgow, who returns as Arthur Mitchell; or Trinity Killer. Both he and Debra are dead, but they will be in the plot as haunts from Dexter’s past. Who will also have space in the production is Harrison, the son of the murderer, who will be played by Jack Alcott.
Dexter: New Blood premieres on November 8th on Brazil by Paramount+, showing how the character is in the future. The production should be a repair of the end of the plot, which aired on 660 and displeased most of the fans.
