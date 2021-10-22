sony-launches-a7-iv-camera-with-support-for-4k-and-focus-on-content-creation

After accidentally leaking almost every detail of its new camera earlier this week, Sony officially released the A7 IV, A7 III model update displayed in 1080. The new product brings improvements to the sensor, video recording capability, and several other miscellaneous features.

Galaxy S22 Ultra: supposed back cover appears confirming new design

Specifications for Honor X appear i and X28 Max, including giant screen Philips updates monitor line in Brazil with ultrawide model 40″ and more

Construction aimed at vloggers

Screen features pivotable construction that can rotate in 300 degrees (Image: Disclosure/Sony) The construction of the A7 IV is quite similar to the predecessor model, but now a new rotary knob can toggle between static, video or S&Q (slow and quick, or slow and fast). Each of the settings changes the arrangement of options in the camera’s menus to optimize use for different purposes. It maintains the structural change of the A7S III, which brings the video recording button to the top, a more practical position for vloggers. The camera comes with a new BSI sensor -CMOS of 30 MP, a significant improvement compared to the sensor 24 MP from the previous model. The product also supports 4K content recording at 70 fps, with color depth of 03-bit — for comparison purposes, the A7- III only allowed 4K a 16 fps and 8-bit. These specifications put the new device on a level closer to its main competitors, the Canon EOS R6 and the Panasonic GH5 II. Want to stay on top of the best news of technology of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you! Button to start recording videos is at the top (Image: Publicity/Sony)

The display of the A7 IV brings 3,68 millions of electronic points, with an update rate of until 75 Hz — while the A7 III brings 2,49 million points and 68 Hz — while the screen positioned on the back has 1, million points, with a fully articulated structure. The product also features 5-axis stabilization, with 5.5 stops to reduce blur.