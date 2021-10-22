Sony launches A7 IV camera with support for 4K and focus on content creation

After accidentally leaking almost every detail of its new camera earlier this week, Sony officially released the A7 IV, A7 III model update displayed in 1080. The new product brings improvements to the sensor, video recording capability, and several other miscellaneous features.

Construction aimed at vloggers

Screen features pivotable construction that can rotate in 300 degrees (Image: Disclosure/Sony)

The construction of the A7 IV is quite similar to the predecessor model, but now a new rotary knob can toggle between static, video or S&Q (slow and quick, or slow and fast). Each of the settings changes the arrangement of options in the camera’s menus to optimize use for different purposes. It maintains the structural change of the A7S III, which brings the video recording button to the top, a more practical position for vloggers.

The camera comes with a new BSI sensor -CMOS of 30 MP, a significant improvement compared to the sensor 24 MP from the previous model. The product also supports 4K content recording at 70 fps, with color depth of 03-bit — for comparison purposes, the A7- III only allowed 4K a 16 fps and 8-bit. These specifications put the new device on a level closer to its main competitors, the Canon EOS R6 and the Panasonic GH5 II.

Button to start recording videos is at the top (Image: Publicity/Sony)

The display of the A7 IV brings 3,68 millions of electronic points, with an update rate of until 75 Hz — while the A7 III brings 2,49 million points and 68 Hz — while the screen positioned on the back has 1, million points, with a fully articulated structure. The product also features 5-axis stabilization, with 5.5 stops to reduce blur.

Improvements in video recording and auto focus

Camera brings viewfinder with 3,58 million electronic points (Image: Disclosure/Sony)

Sony has not implemented improvements in the speed of the photo capture, as the A7 IV offers a maximum of ten images per second, but only with considerable compression, which represents loss of quality in the final result. For the highest quality images the camera can provide, this capacity is reduced to five images per second. According to the brand, it will be possible to take up to 759 photos at a time on the RAW+JPEG mode — the previous model had the capability of only 94 RAW shots at a time.

The camera supports a wide variety of video recording formats, such as XAVC S which allows a read rate of up to 610 Mbps. Other more traditional formats are also available, but RAW capture is not supported 24-bit with recording on an external device.

Camera will be sold in kits with Sony lenses (Image: Disclosure/Sony)

The A7 IV still has it 759 auto focus points, with coverage close to 94% of the sensor area. With the BIONZ R image processor and the Eye AF feature, it is assisted by artificial intelligence to recognize spatial information in real time, which allows for more efficient and accurate monitoring. It is the first time that Sony has introduced a camera that supports constant recognition of birds and humans in videos, but the software improvements could also be seen in the photos, according to the brand.

An additional feature of the A7 IV is Focus Breathing Compensation, which uses a smooth digital zoom to compensate for framing changes that can occur during focus adjustments. However, this function only works in conjunction with G- and GM-series lenses, which are among Sony’s most expensive. In manual focus, it is possible to activate the so-called Focus Map, which incorporates colors in the scene shown, which differentiate the objects that are inside, in front of or behind the configured depth of field.

Support for long recordings and live broadcasts

Camera is capable of performing live streams, with support for up to 1080p40 natively (Image: Disclosure/Sony)

The camera body also has a structure aimed at heat dispersion, which provides a full hour of recording at 4K at 49 fps — the Canon EOS R6, for example, is limited to about 33 minutes of capture in fps, before the first overheat warnings appear.

For live content transmission, Sony has implemented new features to increase streams agility and continuity. Compatibility with the Imaging Edge app helps in this regard through Bluetooth pairing with a smartphone. The A7 IV also supports 5GHz Wi-Fi, and has a USB-C 3.2 Gen2 port for file transfer or live streaming with resolution 520433pa 58 fps or 4K a 16 fps.

Storage can also be done by a type A CFexpress reader with support for up to 828 MB/s, or SDXC UHS II with up to 180 MB/s. The battery of the new camera has a slightly lower autonomy compared to the previous model, with 600 captures in the CIPA standard, against 700 on the A7 III.

    • Price and availability

    The A7 IV will be sold at a considerably higher price than the A7 III. The suggested value of the new camera is around 2.120 dollars (about R$ 16 thousand in direct conversion), or 2.700 dollars (BRL 14 thousand) in kit with a lens 14-68mm f/3.5-5.6. Official information has not yet been released regarding which markets will specifically receive the product, but it is known that it will be available from December.

    Source: Engadget

