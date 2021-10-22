Elliot Page and Lilly Wachowski Demonstrate Support for Netflix Trans Employees
Since last week Netflix has been involved in a controversy with a stand-up special by David Chapelle, entitled The Closer. After the revolts of the company’s transgender employees took over the social networks and even resulted in the dismissal of one of them, the act against the comedian’s transphobic comments and the streaming posture towards the content was scheduled for last Wednesday (21).
Called #NetflixWalkout, the movement gained support from celebrities in the trans community such as Elliot Page ( of The Umbrella Academy) and Lilly Wachowski (of
Sense8 and Matrix ). The act took to the streets of the United States and generated publications by famous people on the internet, demonstrating encouragement to the act.
🪧 Public figures, trans activists and supporters joined ‘Team Trans’ #Netflix employees in protest against the decision to release Dave Chappelle’s comedy special.#NetflixWalkout 📸 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni pic.twitter.com/ cXEw1Gc316
“I support trans, non-binary and BIPOC employees from Netflix fighting for more and better trans stories and a more inclusive workplace,” wrote Elliot Page on Twitter. “If you’re not defending lives trans, you need to take a good look at who you’re with. Good luck today everyone!”, added the director of
Matrix,Lilly Wachowski.
Other public figures have also used social platforms to join the trans struggle. Billy Eichner, known for his work on sitcom Parks and Recreation, tweeted: “Sending my love and full support to all trans employees and their allies who participate in #NetflixWalkout today.”
Dan Levy, of
Schitt’s Creek, also gave a statement to The Hollywood Reporter in support of the Netflix Walkout. of Netflix who is using his voice to create a safe and supportive workspace,” wrote the actor.
Remember that, last week, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos made a statement about Dave Chapelle’s transphobic comments on the streaming comedy special. “We don’t allow titles on Netflix that are intended to incite hatred or violence, and we don’t believe The Closer crosses that line,” he said. “I do recognize, however, that distinguishing between commentary and harm is difficult, especially with stand-up comedy, which exists to push the boundaries. Some people think stand-up art is cruel, but our subscribers like it, and is an important part of our content offering,” said the platform boss.
