corporate-“fintech-package”-startup-arrives-in-brazil-with-an-investment-of-us$-35-million

Argentine startup Pomelo has achieved a great feat in its few seven months of life: an investment of US$ 35 million (BRL 65 million at the current price) in a round led by Tiger Global fund, with participation from Monashees, Index Ventures, Insight, QED and SciFi. As a result, it announced the expansion of its operations to Brazil and Mexico.

The company offers fintech infrastructure to companies that want to provide financial services in several countries in Latin America. The idea is to act as a shortcut to operate within the fragmented financial and regulatory systems of Latin nations, as its solution would comply with the laws of several countries in the region.

Your solution allows that companies offer their customers virtual accounts, prepaid and credit cards instantly, characterized with the respective brand that has subscribed to the service. The curious thing, according to Exame, is that Pomelo raised good money without even publicly launching the product.

And it wasn’t even the first time: the company had already raised in May US$ 10 million (BRL , 5 million) in round seed (for start-up companies) with the participation of the Sequoia fund, which has been investing more in “unicorns” (companies worth more than US$1 billion, or about R$5,196 billions) Latinos such as Nubank, in Brazil, and Rappi, in Colombia.

Your business model charges client companies a fee on the resources used, which can come from the number of active digital accounts or the interchange fee received on card transactions. Pomelo has four Argentine companies as clients, and with the new money, it should expand in the future to Chile, Colombia and Peru.

