bhavinaben patel wins silver: bhavinaben patel wins silver in toyko paralympics, pm narendra modi, virender sehwag, vvs laxman wishes her

India’s 54-member team is participating in the Tokyo Paralympics, this is the overall 13th medal in India’s Paralympic history, Bhavina faced world number one Chinese player in the final New Delhi

Indian women’s table tennis para athlete Bhavinaben Patel won India’s first medal at the Tokyo Paralympics on Sunday. This is India’s first medal in the ongoing Paralympic Games.

In the final of the Table Tennis Class 4 singles match, Bhavina lost 7-11, 5-11, 6-11 to Zhou Ying of China to settle for a silver medal. Bhavinaben gave a good fight to Zhou Ying in the first game but the two-time former gold medalist from China didn’t give the Indian any chance once she found her momentum and registered an easy straight game win.

Along with this, Bhavina also created history. She is the first Indian to reach the final of this Paralympic event. On this splendid performance of Bhavina, there is an influx of people congratulating her on social media. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to sports personalities, the performance of the Indian star athlete has been lauded.

PM Modi tweeted, ‘Extraordinary Bhavina Patel created history! She brought home the historic silver medal. Congratulations to them for this. His life journey is inspiring and will attract more youth towards sports.

She defeated Miao Zhang of China in the semi-finals.

Bhavina defeated China’s Miao Zhang 3-2 in the semi-final match on Saturday. Patel surprised everyone in the Indian camp with a 7-11, 11-7, 11-4, 9-11, 11-8 win over the world number three.

Bhavina, daughter of Hasmukhbhai Patel, who runs a small grocery shop in Gujarat’s Mehsana district, was not even considered a medal contender but she created history with her performance. Patel also became the world’s second player in 2011. K