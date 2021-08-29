bhavinaben patel wins silver: bhavinaben patel wins silver in toyko paralympics, pm narendra modi, virender sehwag, vvs laxman wishes her

Photo of cpadmin cpadminAugust 29, 2021
0

Highlights

India’s 54-member team is participating in the Tokyo Paralympics, this is the overall 13th medal in India’s Paralympic history, Bhavina faced world number one Chinese player in the final New Delhi
Indian women’s table tennis para athlete Bhavinaben Patel won India’s first medal at the Tokyo Paralympics on Sunday. This is India’s first medal in the ongoing Paralympic Games.

In the final of the Table Tennis Class 4 singles match, Bhavina lost 7-11, 5-11, 6-11 to Zhou Ying of China to settle for a silver medal. Bhavinaben gave a good fight to Zhou Ying in the first game but the two-time former gold medalist from China didn’t give the Indian any chance once she found her momentum and registered an easy straight game win.

Along with this, Bhavina also created history. She is the first Indian to reach the final of this Paralympic event. On this splendid performance of Bhavina, there is an influx of people congratulating her on social media. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to sports personalities, the performance of the Indian star athlete has been lauded.

PM Modi tweeted, ‘Extraordinary Bhavina Patel created history! She brought home the historic silver medal. Congratulations to them for this. His life journey is inspiring and will attract more youth towards sports.

She defeated Miao Zhang of China in the semi-finals.
Bhavina defeated China’s Miao Zhang 3-2 in the semi-final match on Saturday. Patel surprised everyone in the Indian camp with a 7-11, 11-7, 11-4, 9-11, 11-8 win over the world number three.

Bhavina, daughter of Hasmukhbhai Patel, who runs a small grocery shop in Gujarat’s Mehsana district, was not even considered a medal contender but she created history with her performance. Patel also became the world’s second player in 2011. K

Photo of cpadmin cpadminAugust 29, 2021
0
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of glenn philips rajasthan: jos buttler won’t return for ipl 2021 uae leg, rajasthan royals sign

glenn philips rajasthan: jos buttler won’t return for ipl 2021 uae leg, rajasthan royals sign

August 22, 2021
Photo of Upgrade to Windows 11 via ISO with Build 22000.132

Upgrade to Windows 11 via ISO with Build 22000.132

August 21, 2021
Photo of australia coach justin langer: usman khawaja supports justin langer as australia coach: usman khawaja supports justin langer

australia coach justin langer: usman khawaja supports justin langer as australia coach: usman khawaja supports justin langer

August 23, 2021
Photo of How to put an Out of Office Reply in Outlook

How to put an Out of Office Reply in Outlook

August 23, 2021
Back to top button