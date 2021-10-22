scams-with-pix?-santander-announces-insurance-with-plans-starting-at-r$10-a-month

Pix, since its launch in November 2020, has completely changed the way Brazilians handle payments and transfers. The popularity of the service, however, has also caused the emergence of a huge wave of financial crimes, called Pix Scams, which range from fraud and theft, to robbery and kidnapping.

The government and institutions have been working to reduce crimes, which also open opportunities for protection with accompanying services the movement of the market. This Thursday (20), Banco Santander announced the creation of insurance plans for transactions via Pix, which, in addition to of protecting its customers, it also appears as a new product for its portfolio.

Santander’s novelty is called Seguro Transactions and will be available in three plans, with monthly fees of R$9 ,99, R$ 18 ,60 and R$ 21,99; and indemnities of R$ 3.5 thousand, R$ 8 thousand and R$ 20 thousand, respectively. The program covers customers who, under duress, made transfers via Pix, DOC, TED and TEF.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Transactions Insurance also includes indemnities to the customer in cases of theft of goods that have been acquired with Pix Santander within seven days after receipt, with amounts ranging from R$1,000 to R$3,000, depending on the plan signed. The new Santander service will be available to all account holders until November , and membership can be done through the bank’s application or at any ATM of the institution. Initially, only individuals will be able to enroll in the program. It is worth noting that Santander is not the only platform that has announced Pix insurance. Mercado Pago will also make indemnity options available to customers, covering cases in which transfers are made under duress. Insurance arrives in good time Insurance options for Pix transactions come at a time when crimes involving the Central Bank’s payment platform are on the rise, with the financial authority looking for new ways to protect users of the service. Since the coups began to be reported, the Central Bank has been taking steps to try to prevent the crimes. At the end of August, after constant requests from financial groups, the institution announced a set of actions to make the use of the PIX safer. The solutions took effect at the beginning of October: Limit of R$ 1 thousand for the sum of operations carried out via Pix at night (from 20 hours to 6 am), including transfers of the types: intrabank, PIX, debit cards and settlement of TEDs;

Offer customers the possibility to reduce or increase their Pix system limits for day and night periods. The reduction takes effect immediately, while the increase will take from 21 hours to 48 hours to be effective; Providing functionality that allows you to previously register accounts that may receive Pix above the established limits; Minimum period of 21 hours for the prior registration of accounts for digital channel takes effect, preventing immediate registration in a risk situation; Minimum period of 20 hours and a maximum of 48 hours to request an increase in transaction limits with payment methods made by digital channel, (TED, DOC, intrabank transfers, Pix, boleto, and debit card); Allow Pix users to retain a transaction for 48 minutes during the day or for 48 minutes overnight for transaction risk analysis; Require behavioral and credit history so that companies can anticipate receivables from cards with payment on the same day. In addition to these measures, the Central Bank announced new security functions in the instant payments platform, which come into force on November: Precautionary block : the bank can preventively block the receipt of funds for up to 60 hours in case of suspicion that the benefited account is used for fraud. During this period, the financial institution must make a careful analysis to increase the chance of recovery of resources by victims of crime. Whenever it does, the entity must notify the customer immediately; Notification of infringement : Banks can mark the Pix key, in the CPF/CNPJ of the user and in the account number, when there is “founded suspicion of fraud”. This notification is mandatory and must be shared with other financial institutions to enhance fraud prevention;

Expansion of use of information for fraud prevention: a new functionality will allow the consultation of information of the Pix key. Thus, fraud notifications will be available to all network participants and they will be able to use them, for example, to accept the opening of accounts;

Additional mechanisms for data protection: the procedures adopted by the banks must be, at least, the same as those implemented by Bacen. Financial institutions will also have to define procedures for identifying and handling cases in which excessive Pix key queries occur.

Source: Market Monitor