Scams with Pix? Santander announces insurance with plans starting at R$10 a month
Pix, since its launch in November 2020, has completely changed the way Brazilians handle payments and transfers. The popularity of the service, however, has also caused the emergence of a huge wave of financial crimes, called Pix Scams, which range from fraud and theft, to robbery and kidnapping.
The government and institutions have been working to reduce crimes, which also open opportunities for protection with accompanying services the movement of the market. This Thursday (20), Banco Santander announced the creation of insurance plans for transactions via Pix, which, in addition to of protecting its customers, it also appears as a new product for its portfolio.
Santander’s novelty is called Seguro Transactions and will be available in three plans, with monthly fees of R$9 ,99, R$ 18 ,60 and R$ 21,99; and indemnities of R$ 3.5 thousand, R$ 8 thousand and R$ 20 thousand, respectively. The program covers customers who, under duress, made transfers via Pix, DOC, TED and TEF.
: the bank can preventively block the receipt of funds for up to 60 hours in case of suspicion that the benefited account is used for fraud. During this period, the financial institution must make a careful analysis to increase the chance of recovery of resources by victims of crime. Whenever it does, the entity must notify the customer immediately; Notification of infringement
Insurance arrives in good time
Transactions Insurance also includes indemnities to the customer in cases of theft of goods that have been acquired with Pix Santander within seven days after receipt, with amounts ranging from R$1,000 to R$3,000, depending on the plan signed.
The new Santander service will be available to all account holders until November , and membership can be done through the bank’s application or at any ATM of the institution. Initially, only individuals will be able to enroll in the program.
It is worth noting that Santander is not the only platform that has announced Pix insurance. Mercado Pago will also make indemnity options available to customers, covering cases in which transfers are made under duress.
Insurance options for Pix transactions come at a time when crimes involving the Central Bank’s payment platform are on the rise, with the financial authority looking for new ways to protect users of the service.
Since the coups began to be reported, the Central Bank has been taking steps to try to prevent the crimes. At the end of August, after constant requests from financial groups, the institution announced a set of actions to make the use of the PIX safer. The solutions took effect at the beginning of October:
In addition to these measures, the Central Bank announced new security functions in the instant payments platform, which come into force on November:
Precautionary block
: the bank can preventively block the receipt of funds for up to 60 hours in case of suspicion that the benefited account is used for fraud. During this period, the financial institution must make a careful analysis to increase the chance of recovery of resources by victims of crime. Whenever it does, the entity must notify the customer immediately;
Notification of infringement
Additional mechanisms for data protection: the procedures adopted by the banks must be, at least, the same as those implemented by Bacen. Financial institutions will also have to define procedures for identifying and handling cases in which excessive Pix key queries occur.
Source: Market Monitor
