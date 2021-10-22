How to turn off the automatic Picture-in-Picture feature on iPhone

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 22, 2021
0
how-to-turn-off-the-automatic-picture-in-picture-feature-on-iphone

With the release of the iOS Picture-in-Picture feature for various apps, such as native FaceTime and streaming services platforms — such as Netflix, Disney+, Globoplay, and many others — you could say that functionality is on the rise.

  • How to enable and use Picture-in-Picture mode in Google Chrome
  • YouTube for iOS returns to Picture-in-Picture mode, but with a catch
  • O which is YouTube Picture-in-Picture mode on mobile

However, the feature may not please all users. There are those who prefer that, when touching their iPhone, the content is automatically paused, so that you can check something you need in another app, and then resume playing in that app.

  • How to enable Picture-in-Picture in Firefox
  • How to watch Picture-in-Picture video in Microsoft Edge
  • YouTube to launch thumbnail mode for premium users on iOS

For this, check out the tutorial below how simple it is to disable the automatic Picture-in-Picture feature in your iPhone settings.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

Step 1:

in your iPhone Settings, enter “General”.

Go to Settings > General. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

Step 2:

On the next screen, enter the Picture-in-Picture feature by tapping “PIP”.

On the next screen, tap “PIP”. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

Step 3:

Disable the option to start the Picture-in-Picture feature automatically on your iPhone.

Disable the iOS automatic Picture-in-Picture feature. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

Did you like this article?

Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

518993

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 22, 2021
0
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of What would we see in the sky if Earth had rings like Saturn's?

What would we see in the sky if Earth had rings like Saturn's?

September 17, 2021
Photo of NASA Highlights: Astronomical Photos of the Week (14/08 to 20/08/2021)

NASA Highlights: Astronomical Photos of the Week (14/08 to 20/08/2021)

August 21, 2021
Photo of See a “lava tsunami” being released from the Cumbre Vieja volcano

See a “lava tsunami” being released from the Cumbre Vieja volcano

October 18, 2021
Photo of devendra jhajharia medal in paralympics: devendra jhajharia can win medal at tokyo paralympics

devendra jhajharia medal in paralympics: devendra jhajharia can win medal at tokyo paralympics

August 22, 2021
Back to top button