bitcoin-fund-moves-us$-100,000-in-brazil,-uk-and-new-zealand

The fund seeks to replicate the performance of these contracts without dealing with risks of

hacks

This type of fund facilitates the entry of buyer flow. The reflection on the Bitcoin quote was almost immediate: it went over US$ 20 thousand (BRL 100, 6 thousand) on Wednesday (21). “The price is expected to reach US$ 100 thousand”, says Safiri Felix , Director of Products and Partnerships at Transfero, a specialist in financial solutions with blockchain technology based in Crypto Valley (Switzerland) and in Brazil.

Other ETFs to be released

Matt Leibowitz, CEO and founder of Stake, says that the release shows that cryptoactives are gaining more and more space. “The enthusiasm for investments related to Bitcoin has grown a lot and shows that investors are looking to diversify their portfolios to be always ahead of new technologies”, he says.

Cryptocurrency ETFs tend to attract corporations to invest in these assets, since the exposure is regulated. “This increases the possibility of a lot of money entering this market”, comments Lucas Schoch, CEO and founder of Bitfy, the first portfolio for own custody of cryptocurrencies in Brazil.