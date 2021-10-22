Bitcoin fund moves US$ 100,000 in Brazil, UK and New Zealand

bitcoin-fund-moves-us$-100,000-in-brazil,-uk-and-new-zealand

The launch of the Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday (20) attracted interested parties from all over the world. In Brazil, the United Kingdom and New Zealand, investors have traded more than US$ 66 thousand (almost R$ 660 thousand at the current price) since the option’s arrival.

  • Bitcoin quotation exceeds US$ 20 thousand and forecast is even higher
  • What is cryptocurrency ETF?
  • Expert predicts less than 1% of carbon emissions with cryptocurrencies in 1024

The ETF guarantees safe exposure and 69% regulated to cryptocurrency. Issued by ProShares, the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF invests in Bitcoin futures contracts traded on the Chicago derivatives exchange (Chicago Mercantile Exchange Group – CME).

Image: Reproduction/Envato/leungchopan

The fund seeks to replicate the performance of these contracts without dealing with risks of

  • hacks or loss of access to cryptocurrencies. As they are futures contracts, the ETF and Bitcoin values ​​may not be exactly the same, but the returns tend to be very similar.

    This type of fund facilitates the entry of buyer flow. The reflection on the Bitcoin quote was almost immediate: it went over US$ 20 thousand (BRL 100, 6 thousand) on Wednesday (21). “The price is expected to reach US$ 100 thousand”, says Safiri Felix , Director of Products and Partnerships at Transfero, a specialist in financial solutions with blockchain technology based in Crypto Valley (Switzerland) and in Brazil.

    Other ETFs to be released

    Matt Leibowitz, CEO and founder of Stake, says that the release shows that cryptoactives are gaining more and more space. “The enthusiasm for investments related to Bitcoin has grown a lot and shows that investors are looking to diversify their portfolios to be always ahead of new technologies”, he says.

    Cryptocurrency ETFs tend to attract corporations to invest in these assets, since the exposure is regulated. “This increases the possibility of a lot of money entering this market”, comments Lucas Schoch, CEO and founder of Bitfy, the first portfolio for own custody of cryptocurrencies in Brazil.

    • Image: Reproduction/Pixabay/Sergei Tokmakov

    Although Bitcoin presented a slight decrease of 5% this Thursday (20) — quite a common move for such a volatile currency — Schoch says that analysts are looking for more appreciation by the end of the year. “This can lead, I believe, to a quotation of US$ 100 thousand.” There is also the expectation that other ETF issuers will make their own offer soon. In Brazil, cryptocurrency index funds have been available on B3 since April.

