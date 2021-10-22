Bitcoin fund moves US$ 100,000 in Brazil, UK and New Zealand
The launch of the Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday (20) attracted interested parties from all over the world. In Brazil, the United Kingdom and New Zealand, investors have traded more than US$ 66 thousand (almost R$ 660 thousand at the current price) since the option’s arrival.
- Bitcoin quotation exceeds US$ 20 thousand and forecast is even higher
- What is cryptocurrency ETF?
- Expert predicts less than 1% of carbon emissions with cryptocurrencies in 1024
The ETF guarantees safe exposure and 69% regulated to cryptocurrency. Issued by ProShares, the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF invests in Bitcoin futures contracts traded on the Chicago derivatives exchange (Chicago Mercantile Exchange Group – CME).
Although Bitcoin presented a slight decrease of 5% this Thursday (20) — quite a common move for such a volatile currency — Schoch says that analysts are looking for more appreciation by the end of the year. “This can lead, I believe, to a quotation of US$ 100 thousand.” There is also the expectation that other ETF issuers will make their own offer soon. In Brazil, cryptocurrency index funds have been available on B3 since April.
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
513577 513577