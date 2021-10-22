potential-of-the-upcoming-sony-xperia-camera-highlighted-in-promotional-video

It’s no secret that Sony will expand its smartphone portfolio — the manufacturer has withdrawn from the mobile market in some regions, but still launches the Xperia line in specific countries, especially in the Japan and Europe. Now, the Asian manufacturer must present a new cell phone at an event scheduled for the next day 26 of October. Sony certifies Xperia unknown in China after scheduling event

Sony Xperia Ace 2 is announced with compact body and IP endurance26 While we still don't have any details on what the device's specs might be, the Japanese has just released a advertising video to highlight the potential of your next electronic camera.

In the material, the company invites professional photographers to comment on the lenses of cell phones from the Xperia line, and they highlight the quality of some of the brand’s latest releases, such as the Xperia 1 III , Xperia 5 II and the Xperia Pro.

More towards the end of the teaser, they talk about the camera of the next device of the brand, which has not yet had its official name revealed. Content creator Sara Dietschy describes it as “a camera with a cell phone attached” — to enhance the phone’s image-capture potential — while film producer Philip Bloom says it “is the best camera I’ve ever used. on a cell phone.”

Finally, photographer Dane Isaac highlights an interesting feature on the model — the next Xperia will feature a dedicated button for capturing images: “have a dedicated shutter button on the camera … change the game”. This isn’t exactly new, as Sony has long been the only company to include a dedicated shutter-control button on its high-end smartphones.

Unfortunately, we still don’t know what the datasheet of the device will be, nor the specifications of the long-awaited camera of the next Xperia cell phone. Anyway, Sony is expected to reveal all the details soon. The event takes place on 26 October, at midnight Brasília time.

