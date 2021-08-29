How to use iCloud on Windows

iCloud is Apple’s essential cloud service for users who use their electronic devices. It stores data from iCloud Drive files, photos, passwords, contacts and other personal information that promote integration between devices with security and privacy.

Due to its importance, Apple understands that many iPhone users, for example, use Windows PCs and need to have iCloud on their computers. Therefore, the company makes the cloud application available for the Microsoft operating system free of charge, which delivers similar functionality to competitors such as One Drive and Google Drive.

How does iCloud for Windows work?

The iCloud app for Windows is quite simple and delivers only the main features of Apple’s cloud service: Photo Library photo sync, documents saved in iCloud Drive, Safari bookmarks (saved in Google Chrome, Firefox or Internet Explorer) and passwords from websites (you need to install an extension on Chrome or Microsoft Edge browsers).

If you need to access contact information, iWork suite files (Pages, Numbers, and Keynote), notes, calendar, or other features, you must go to the iCloud website with your Apple ID.

Enter the iCloud website for more information on the synchronized data – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

How to install iCloud on Windows?

To install the iCloud application on a Windows PC, follow the step by step we prepared below.

Step 1: Open the Microsoft Store app. Then download the iCloud app.

Download iCloud from the Microsoft Store – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

Step 2: When starting iCloud, log in with your Apple ID.

Log in to iCloud with your Apple ID – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canatlech)

Step 3: Choose the services provided by the app by activating the checkbox beside.

When logging into iCloud, choose the services available through the application – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

Note that iCloud Drive files and iCloud Photo Library Photos are available and synced to folders in Windows Explorer.

See your iCloud files and photos in Windows Explorer – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

