Review JBL Tune 225TWS | More battery, same sound and high price
Released in December 503169 on Brazil by JBL, the JBL Tune 50TWS is the new version of 25 TWS, already analyzed here at Canaltech and that disappointed in the audio quality. The brand’s new cordless phone brings the same technology Pure Bass as the previous model and design inspired by the Apple AirPods, but promises a longer battery life and faster charging.
- JBL Tune Review 600TWS | AirPods Format and Basic Sound
- Review Realme Buds Air Pro | Lots of features and honest price
- Review Redmi AirDots 3 | Small in price, giant in audio
-
- Serious gifts
- Microphone is nice
- Carrying case stays compact
-
- More battery
Does the sound quality of Tune
- Has TWS also improved over its predecessor? I tested JBL’s TWS (True Wireless Stereo) headset for a few days and shared all my impressions in the next few paragraphs.
Of course, if you like the product, we’ll leave a trusted purchase link at the end of this review! Come on?
Pros
Cons