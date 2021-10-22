Home/World/ Review JBL Tune 225TWS | More battery, same sound and high price Review JBL Tune 225TWS | More battery, same sound and high price

Released in December 2020 in Brazil by JBL, the JBL Tune 225TWS is the new version of 125TWS, already analyzed here at Canaltech and that disappointed in the audio quality. The brand's new cordless phone brings the same technology Pure Bass as the previous model and design inspired by the Apple AirPods, but promises a longer battery life and faster charging.

Does the sound quality of Tune 225TWS also improved over its predecessor? I tested JBL's TWS (True Wireless Stereo) headset for a few days and shared all my impressions in the next few paragraphs. Of course, if you like the product, we'll leave a trusted purchase link at the end of this review! Come on?

Pros

Serious gifts

Microphone is nice

Carrying case stays compact

More battery

Cons

Unbalanced sound

High Price



Serious gifts



Microphone is nice





Carrying case stays compact







More battery

Cons Unbalanced sound High Price Construction and design Visually, the Tune 220TWS is identical to its predecessor — which, in turn, is very similar to Apple’s AirPods. The headphones are constructed of plastic and feature a matte finish that feels like a cheaper product. The model we reviewed came in white color, but it is also sold in a shade of black with very nice silver accents, in my opinion. The pretty large stems — detail that became a registered trademark of Apple’s headphones — they are also present here, but they are much thicker than those present in the Apple product, giving a not-so-discreet look to JBL headphones.

(Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

Despite the larger dimensions, the earbuds are very light and didn’t threaten to fall out of my ears during testing, except in sudden movements like running . Still, I managed to use them in less intense training for long periods without problems.

The Tune format 220TWS is auricular, meaning it does not enter the ear canal. As you’d expect, passive noise isolation isn’t very good, and you can hear any kind of outside noise — depending on the situation, even louder than the music itself.

Just like its predecessor, we have a physical button on each earpiece that performs a specific function depending on the ring combination. Accesses are kind of hard to remember in the first few days of use, but at least JBL sends a quick guide in the box. Unfortunately, there is no dedicated app to configure the combinations.

The carrying case is also the same as the last generation: it is compact and well built, making it a very interesting option for carry in your pocket. The only differences compared to the case of the older model is the presence of a USB-C connector instead of the microUSB, in addition to a larger tank.

(Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

“The Tune 225TWS is inspired by Apple’s AirPods, but its body is plastic and considerably large shanks ensure some differentiation. The carrying case is well constructed and compact.”

Connectivity Compatible with Bluetooth 5.0, Tune 220TWS can be paired with Android phones, iPhones (iOS), notebooks and computers. JBL promises an extremely fast connection with Android devices, just take the headphones out of the case to pair. In fact, the initial pairing with Android smartphones was pretty quick, courtesy of Fast Pair. The fastest connection only technology doesn’t work with iPhones, although it’s still a bit fast — during testing with an iPhone 10, I had to remove the headphones from the case, turn them off and on by pressing their physical buttons to enter pairing mode. As we are talking about a more current version of Bluetooth, I didn’t have problems related to connection and instability. I was able to walk around the gym with the headphones in my ears 16 meters away from the smartphone quietly; at home, the connection remained stable most of the time, except when there were two or three walls as an obstacle. (Image: Ivo/Canaltech) As I mentioned above, JBL doesn’t provide a dedicated app for their cheapest headphones, so it’s not possible to monitor the headphones’ autonomy if you have an iPhone, only via an Android smartphone. Sound quality and microphone Tune 220 TWS has drivers in 12 millimeters (mm) and Pure Bass technology, which prioritize bass. In fact, the frequency steals the show around here, delivering thick, well-defined beats, even if it overshadows the mids and bass. For those who are not very demanding and enjoy funk, electronic and pop, the headphones do a great job. However, they also repeat Tune’s flaws 225TWS: in songs like “Up” and “WAP” , by rapper Cardi B, and “Royals”, by the singer Lorde, technology Pure Bass puts on a show with thick beats, however the mids and highs are unbalanced. In the ears, only the lower tones are reproduced with definition, while the trebles, mids and their variations — in those songs characterized more by the synth — are disappeared. If you like a more alternative style, Tune 220TWS is not the most recommended option on the market, as the imbalance in the higher frequencies is even more noticeable in acoustic, jazz, rock and indie music. Guitars, snare drums, cymbals and basses are played in a tangled way, making the voices practically disappear, especially the female ones. (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

A detail that “balances” Tune’s defects 50TWS is the volume, which doesn’t burst even at maximum. In the end, the playback gets points for the bass, but loses for the rest.

For live streams on Twitch and games, Tune 220 TWS is also not very recommended for the high latency, but I felt it does a little better job than the one 32TWS. However, as with the previous model, there is no low-latency gaming mode present on cheaper models such as the Realme Buds Q.

The Tune microphone 225 TWS has the same quality as the previous one, which excelled in my tests with great definition indoors. I just noticed that it kept picking up a lot of noise in outdoor settings, although the filtering was better than the one 220TWS.

“The generation has changed, but the sound of Tune 600TWS remains the same as the older model. The bass steals the show around here, but in a way that overshadows the mids and trebles.”

Battery and charging The main Tune improvement 220 TWS in relation to 220TWS was on drums. According to JBL, the wireless headphones, along with the charging case, hold up to 32 hours away from the outlet, against 19 hours of the previous model. During the tests, I achieved almost twice as much autonomy when compared to Tune 50TWS, reaching almost five hours of music playback — for comparison, the oldest phone only lasted three hours. It’s not a very high runtime considering other models in the same price range, but it’s not low either. Regarding charging, the USB-C connector made the Tune 220 TWS load a little more faster than the older model, although the difference wasn’t too big. In my tests, I managed to completely fill the headphones battery in just under two hours, an ok duration. (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

It is also worth mentioning that Tune 220TWS does not have wireless charging technology, which would be a differential considering its price. Some equivalent competitors already have the feature, such as Samsung’s Galaxy Buds.

