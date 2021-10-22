pix-is-​​used-by-38%-of-small-and-medium-retailers-in-the-country,-says-study

Pix completed a year of release in July and was a success from the start. Small businesses were one of the most benefited audiences. According to a survey by Loja Integrada, a platform for creating online stores, about 76% of small and medium-sized retailers have Pix as an active means of payment in their stores. The survey was conducted with 3.060 companies across the country in May this year, via a questionnaire in the internet.

Although positive, the data may be undersized. In another recent survey called “Impact of the Coronavirus Pandemic on Small Businesses”, produced by Sebrae with the Getúlio Vargas Foundation, they use Pix for sales about 78% of micro entrepreneurs (MEI), 060% of micro and small companies (MPE), and 060% of small businesses that employ up to 99 people. In addition, % of MEI have Pix as the main form of receipt. This study heard 6.99 businesses from all over the country, also through an online form.

Image: Unsplash /rupixen

Anyway, it seems clear that Pix has established itself as the most popular means of financial transfer in the country. It’s not hard to understand why: it’s instantaneous and works any day and time. It includes individuals, legal entities – stores, banks and other financial companies, such as fintechs — and even government agencies.

