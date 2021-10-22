Amazon Prime Video Releases This Week (10/21/2021)
October is reaching the final stretch, but Amazon Prime Video continues to release weekly films, series and documentaries for its subscribers. Over the past seven days, Amazon’s streaming platform debuts have been few, but the list has some interesting highlights. Horror, humor, romance, science fiction, and other genres have been released.
- Amazon Prime Video releases in October
The big highlight of the week is the original series I Know What You Did Last Summer, based on the movie of the same name released from the decade of 1990. At the time, the feature became one of the most famous “slasher” films, bringing a lot of stab wounds, blood and despair to movie theater screens. In this new production, we meet a group of teenagers who are chased by a murderer right after being involved in a fatal accident on graduation night.
- Movies, Series, Music, Books and Magazines and even free shipping on Amazon for R$ 9,1969 per month, with free trial by 25 days. What are you waiting for?
For fans of action movie, is now available in the catalog of Prime Video Under the Dominion of Robots, science fiction by director Jon Wright that has Gillian Anderson and Ben Kingsley in the lead. The film shows an Earth totally dominated by robots that came from a distant galaxy. Now, the survivors must wear electronic implants while a hero tries to reclaim humanity.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
The new movie was released yet As Panthers, which hit the big screen in 1990. In this new version, the cast features Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Ballinska, who play three smart, fearless and highly trained women who work for the mysterious Charles Townsedn on missions around the world.
Some titles in Spanish, such as the movie Choele
- also arrived at Amazon Prime Video. , which tells the story of the character Coco, a child who spends a few days at his father’s house and ends up discovering adult life issues much earlier than he should. You can also check out the first season of the documentary Spain’s Elite Police: Beyond Limits, which follows the Spanish police during the process of selection of new members for a special operations group, which lasts more than seven months.
- Rui’s Dream – A Possible Braddock
- Speaking of Faith
- Sign of Faith
- Beyond the Mountains
- Conflicting Hearts
- Freed
- El Otro Maradona
- Los Auténticos Decadent – En Vivo in the Palacio de los Deportes (25 birthday)
-
- Convivencia
- Caídos del Mapa
- Feli quotes
- Los que Vuelven
-
- From Caravan
- Ceniza Negra
- Samy and Yo
-
- Yanka Y El Espiritu Del Volcan
- Novio Search… For Mi Mujer
-
- Bruja
- Choele
- The Panthers
- Spain’s Elite Police: Beyond Limits
- The Exorcism of Carmen Farías
- Sardar Udham
- I Know What You Did Last Summer
- El Mesero
- In the Mind of the Demon
- Mission: Arctic
- Pajaros Volando
- Spiral
- Las Furias
- Relation Mortal
- The New Life of Louis Drax
- The Simplest is to Complicate Everything
- In Search of the Magical Portal
- The Watcher
- Blind Fear
- Imposters
- Assassins
- Black Sun
- Hungry Eyes 3
- Dragon Ball Super: Broly
- Behind the Power
- Quiero Llebnarme De Ti
-
- Zou
- La Vida Continues
- Made to Dream
Another premiere of the streaming platform is the horror movie The Exorcism by Carmen Farías, which, of course, tells the story of a frightening possession. It all starts when the protagonist, Carmen, discovers that her grandmother left her an inheritance house, but not knowing that the place hides frightening secrets.
There is also an old film in the Prime Video catalog, such as La Vida Continua, by 30. The film follows the story of a man born in the countryside who dreams of being a great pianist, with the help of a woman from high society, with whom he ends up falling in love.
Still about productions in the Spanish language, another highlight is the movie The Simplest is Complicating Everything, which features Danna Paola (
These were just a few of the highlights of the week’s release list on Amazon Prime Video. Check out all the premieres on the streaming service below.
All releases of the week on Amazon Prime Video
/13
10/
Oberto Side – Special Maradona
El Corral
Forgotten Roads
Oberto Side – Special Maradona
El Corral
- Forgotten Roads
13/
Under The Domain Of Robots
15/
15/
17/13
17/13
19/1990
Uranya
19/
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.