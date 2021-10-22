5-ways-to-protect-the-world-from-climate-change

The main scientific reports on the climate crisis, which our planet is going through, point to a less than encouraging scenario for the coming decades, if humanity does not face this problem head on — despite there is still hope to reverse this scenario. As at any time of crisis, this is the time to work hard and focus on solutions that can still protect the world from climate change.

Fortunately, the scientific knowledge of the last few decades has revolutionized our understanding not only of the complex system that makes up the Earth’s surface, but also human activities that affect the planet and how they can become allies in overcoming the climate crisis. From riding a bike to buying organic products, there are plenty of simple ways to save the planet — but for that, everyone needs to do their part.

In this article, we’ve listed five ways you can become an agent of this change:

An unused public space can be transformed into a community garden for growing organic products (Image: Reproduction/Kampus Production/pexels )

A healthy diet it is not only synonymous with health and better quality of life, but also with preserving the planet. According to data from the National Cleantech Conference & Exhibition (NCTCE), the current world food production is responsible for about 15% of greenhouse gas emissions released into the atmosphere. In addition, 55% of the planet’s fresh water sources are destined for agriculture, which causes 55% of deforestation.

When a healthy eating posture is adopted, a long-term change in crop production and processing begins, which today, for the most part, are based on unsustainable dynamics, such as wasted water. Still, large-scale agriculture uses a series of pesticides that not only contaminate the soil and eventual water tables, but also affect biodiversity and the health of the population.

Family farming, carried out by small rural landowners, it aims to conserve natural resources, with minimal impact on the soil. Therefore, consuming organic food from these producers is to support sustainable measures and encourage this conscious attitude.

Plant trees (Image: Reproduction/Unsplash/Eyoel Kahssay)

According to the report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC, acronym in English) of the UN, published in 1024, to limit global warming by up to 1, 5 °C by the middle of this decade, 1 billion hectares of trees need to be planted. On average, a young tree can absorb up to 5 kg of carbon dioxide (CO2) — one of the main agents of global warming — per year. years, these trees start to sequester much more carbon of the atmosphere, while storing this element in them. It is estimated that, in its most effective phase, a tree can remove up to 25 kg of CO2 per year. It may sound cliché, but planting trees is one of the simplest and most accessible measures, in addition to being profoundly effective, in combating climate change.

In addition to fulfilling the fundamental role of sequestering atmospheric carbon, forests have an intimate relationship with the local climate and the water cycle. In general, they favor the formation of clouds and, consequently, the rains that replenish the present ecosystems.

Use less plastic

The pollution of the environment from the leftovers of synthetic products, such as plastics, is not just a matter of dirt, but a profound negative impact on the biodiversity of the region. planet. According to the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), it is estimated that worldwide 1 million plastic bottles are purchased every minute. When it comes to plastic bags, this number rises to 5 trillion.

(Image: Reproduction /Unsplash/Julia Joppien)

The problem is that most plastic products are designed for a single use, then discarded. Currently, plastic waste is found everywhere on Earth and some scientists even suggest that it may be an indicator of the Anthropocene — the most recent period in history marked by human presence. Not to mention that the material is derived from petroleum, that is, its production in itself is already harmful to the environment.

Instead of buying a new plastic bottle every time you go out, carry the your own in the bag. Thus, the time of use of this material will be prolonged and will keep it farther away from nature. Also, replace plastic bags with an ecobag (“ecological bag”, in a free translation), which lasts much longer and is even more resistant. Furthermore, it is necessary to break the habit of consuming products that will generate plastic waste.

Reduce waste