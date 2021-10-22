facebook-is-fined-almost-r$400-million-for-not-clarifying-the-purchase-of-giphy

The agency that regulates competitiveness in the UK market (Competition and Markets Authority – CMA) fined Facebook 395, 5 million pounds (BRL 395, 4 million in the quotation current). The reason: the company failed to comply with an agency order during an investigation into the purchase of the Giphy platform, acquired by Mark Zuckerberg on 2020 by US$ 50 million (almost R$2.3 billion)

Facebook may have to sell Giphy after UK antitrust review Giphy lowered its value during sale to Facebook to outwit regulators



Facebook completes acquisition of Giphy for US$ 395 million

According to the entity, Facebook has stopped providing updates on its compliance with the requirements necessary to continue to compete with Giphy — instead to integrate the operations, which is the subject of antitrust discussion. The CMA claims that it notified the company numerous times and, even so, the platform refused to present the information.

Image: Disclosure/Facebook Joel Bamford, senior director of mergers at CMA, stresses that, even after being denied appeals in two courts, Facebook insisted on disregarding its legal obligations. “We informed the company that this refusal was a violation,” he says. “This should serve as a warning to any company that believes it is above the law.” punishment serves as a warning to other groups. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

Facebook, in turn , says he disagrees. For the company, the decision is unfair. The organization informs that it applied its best efforts to demonstrate compliance and that the CMA itself approved. “We will review the entity’s decision and evaluate our options.”

Source: Business Insider