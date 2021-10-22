what-is-samsung-pass-and-how-to-use-it

Samsung Pass (Android) is a management service present in the One UI interface of Samsung mobile phones. With the feature, it is possible to validate the login to websites and applications with biometrics, facial recognition or iris recognition without the need to enter your password at each access. In addition, it can also be used to store sensitive information such as addresses, notes and credit card data.

In a way, the service works as a password manager, considering that it stores your credentials and limits you to only one form of access, be it biometrics or device recognition. To use it, you need to activate it on your Samsung mobile phone and then validate the login for each application or website account. In the second case, using Samsung Pass to complete access is only supported by Samsung Internet browser.

If you already have a saved login, just choose the Samsung Pass from the auto-complete options in the app and use yours biometrics to complete access. As part of the integration between Samsung’s services, the Pass can also be accessed through the company’s native Android interface keyboard. Through an icon in the toolbar, you can find notes, addresses, cards and saved logins. Check out how to use the service on your cell phone below!

Step 1: Open the Samsung phone settings and select the “Biometry” option and security”. Access the device’s biometrics options (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)