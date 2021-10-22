the-best-stealth-mobile-games

Games stealth, or stealth games, its main feature is to finish missions without being seen by enemies, with themes of espionage among the most treated. The character’s level construction, mechanics and abilities revolve around this premise.

We have separated some stealth games where you will be able to put into practice your ability to make decisions in real time and try to solve the challenges of the scenario in the safest way possible. Good luck, spies!

Hitman GO

Compatibility: Android, iOS

Price: R$25,84 for Android and R$27,84 for iOS

about 420 MB for Android and 1.1 GB for iOS (version 1.13)

When we think of stealth games, one of the first names that comes to mind is Hitman. The Legendary Agent 27 has some titles for mobile devices, but this is the one that most resembles the classic PlayStation 2 and PlayStation 3 games.

In Hitman Go, you find yourself in a style setting diorama and need to find the way out. With each move, enemies also move and the player needs to use this information, and the scenario, to make the best possible decision and escape.