The best stealth mobile games

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 22, 2021
1
the-best-stealth-mobile-games

Games stealth, or stealth games, its main feature is to finish missions without being seen by enemies, with themes of espionage among the most treated. The character’s level construction, mechanics and abilities revolve around this premise.

  • 4 mobile spy games that you need to know
  • The 7 best point and click mobile games

We have separated some stealth games where you will be able to put into practice your ability to make decisions in real time and try to solve the challenges of the scenario in the safest way possible. Good luck, spies!

Hitman GO

  • Compatibility:

    Android, iOS

  • Price: R$25,84 for Android and R$27,84 for iOS
  • Size:
    about 420 MB for Android and 1.1 GB for iOS (version 1.13)

When we think of stealth games, one of the first names that comes to mind is Hitman. The Legendary Agent 27 has some titles for mobile devices, but this is the one that most resembles the classic PlayStation 2 and PlayStation 3 games.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?

Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day one summary of the top news from the tech world for you!

In Hitman Go, you find yourself in a style setting diorama and need to find the way out. With each move, enemies also move and the player needs to use this information, and the scenario, to make the best possible decision and escape.

Escape the scenarios in this stealth game as the iconic Agent 27 (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

Hello Neighbor

  • Compatibility:

    Android, iOS

  • Price:

    free first chapter (full game for R$90,310 for Android and R$86,99 for iOS)

    • Size:

    about 1.2 GB for Android and 1.7 GB for iOS (version 1.0 for Android and 2.3 for iOS)

    • Tiny Build together with Gearbox mix terror with stealth for a pulse-pounding adventure. Hello Neighbor puts the player to investigate a neighbor’s house after hearing strange noises and equally suspicious movements in the house.

    Through advanced Artificial Intelligence, the game is a difficult experience, that will require great care in every move and will be forced to run from danger several times. Use lockers to hide, find keys and solve puzzles to uncover the mysteries of the place.

    Hide and run away from the neighbor to find out what he hides in his house (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screencapture)

    Space Marshals Series

  • Compatibility:

    Android, iOS

    • Price:

    R$25,310 for Android and R$13,60 for iOS

  • Size: about 310 MB for Android and 310 MB for i OS

    • Space western fans will find in the Pixelbite series an environment that pays homage to the artistic style, while participating in an experience focused on stealth. After your ship has an accident and you are forced to flee, you land on a planet full of hostile enemies and must fight to survive.

    Use the scenery to hide your presence and eliminate enemies or pass guards without arousing suspicion. If all goes wrong, it’s also possible to embody the gunslinger and fight your way through. Smoke grenades, silenced weapons and more await tacticians for this great experience.

    Use the setting to hide your presence and advance in this game that mixes western and science fiction (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

    Dynamite Jack

    • Compatibility:

      Android, iOS

    • Price:

      R$19,110 for Android and R$19,86 for iOS

    • Size: about 50 MB for Android and 58 MB for iOS (version 1.2)

    Contrary to what the name appears, Dynamite Jack is a game in which the player needs to use the penumbra of a mine to escape. He becomes a prisoner of war forced into slave labor and in a brief opportunity seeks escape.

    The construction made by the studio revolves around the natural concealment given by darkness. This works in favor, but also against the player as it is only possible to see a few meters ahead. Sneak out to evade guards and when possible use explosives to open new paths and reach freedom.

    Use the darkness as an aid and open paths to escape (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

    Until Dead

  • Compatibility

    : Android, iOS

    • Price:

    free (internal purchases optional)

    Size:

    about 400 MB for Android and 1.5 GB for iOS (version 0.1.

    for Android and 2.19.2 for iOS)

    Monomyto, a Brazilian studio focused on mobile games, brings the charm of the Noir’s thesis to a zombie apocalypse where the player, as investigator John Mur, searches for clues to understand what brought the world to the chaotic state it finds itself in.

    You get a view from above the scene and need to choose your path to eliminate enemies safely. With simultaneous turns, the game gains an extra layer of difficulty, forcing the player to think about each move to survive.

    Think about the moves to make the best decisions in this Brazilian stealth game (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

    Critter Escape!

  • Compatibility:

    Android, iOS

  • Price:

    free (internal purchases optional)

    • Size:

    approx. de 310 MB for Android and 450 MB for iOS (version 58)

  • Trapped in a laboratory as a test specimen, you must escape the intermins. able corridors of the Welk Tower while avoiding guards. The game doesn’t allow the map to be observed, needing to calculate very well the distance it will cover so as not to be caught.

    The gameplay is one of the most fluid on the list because it allows you to slide your finger across the screen and the character follow exactly where he traced, giving lightness to the animation. Collect the scattered powers to choose the best way to escape the levels and have fun with this cartoon stealth game.

    Draw your way out of this research lab in Critter Escape! (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

    Republique

  • Compatibility:

    Android, iOS

  • Price:

    first free chapter (full game for R$ 19,99 for Android and R$ 49,86 for iOS)

  • Size:

    about 3.7GB for Android and 3.2GB for iOS (version 6.1)

    • I wanted not to mention the title in the list, as it has been in others made by those who write to you, but Republique, from Camouflaj, is the best title available on mobile phones for those who like stealth. The game mixes interesting gameplay, engaging narrative and great voice acting cast.

    While controlling cameras, guide Hope to take the safest path and escape from prison in a context where the State controls the freedom to come and go. Hide in closets, flee conflicts and navigate a web of lies in this milestone for the mobile gaming industry.

    • Oriente Hope fleeing and immerse yourself in an excellent narrative for mobile devices (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

    These games are interesting gateways to the stealth style and are worth getting to know by players.

    Source: Hitman Go, Hello Neighbor Game, Pixelbite, Galcon, Monomyto, Camouflaj

    Did you like this article?

    Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

    519896

    Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 22, 2021
    1
    Photo of cpadmin

    cpadmin

    Related Articles

    Photo of Europe proposes that all cell phones use USB-C connector, even iPhones

    Europe proposes that all cell phones use USB-C connector, even iPhones

    September 23, 2021
    Photo of Lenovo confirms Yoga Pro 14s Carbon 2022 with a focus on lightness

    Lenovo confirms Yoga Pro 14s Carbon 2022 with a focus on lightness

    October 18, 2021
    Photo of Hydrogen-powered Toyota Prius Coming In 2022? Calm down, it's not like that

    Hydrogen-powered Toyota Prius Coming In 2022? Calm down, it's not like that

    September 27, 2021
    Photo of MediaTek Dimensity 2000 can be produced in 4 nm and bring Cortex-X2

    MediaTek Dimensity 2000 can be produced in 4 nm and bring Cortex-X2

    October 8, 2021
    Back to top button