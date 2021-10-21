google-wants-to-make-it-easier-for-everyone-to-separate-apps-for-personal-use-and-work

Google plans to bring the Android work profile feature to other devices to help organize apps. The “Work Profile” tool separates all apps related to your work from those used for personal purposes and adds a button on the phone to disable one or the other set. Play Store reduces fee for streaming services and other apps via subscription

Next Android update should start to be tested later this year The idea is to work as a “focus mode”: when you turn the key, none work application will send notifications or access your location. The feature also isolates data from your personal apps, which prevents your company’s IT manager from accessing sensitive information on your device. Thus, everything related to work, such as professional email and chat, can be controlled by the company, and everything that is professional in nature, such as social networks or banking apps, are restricted. *)

This feature is obviously aimed at corporate customers who use a functional cell phone, but as of

, Google should take it to Workspace users broadly. This will make for a sharp separation between personal and work applications into distinct interfaces, as well as specific goals.

It’s a nice solution for those who don’t wants to be imported over the weekend or during off-hours, with the potential to help balance work and personal life. For now, it’s still early to set a release date, but expectations are only set to grow from now on.

