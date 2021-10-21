Xbox Series S and Series X: Seagate Announces 512GB and 2TB Expansion Cards

At the end of last year, Microsoft finally launched its new consoles on the market, presenting Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X with different focuses. The Series S is the simplest, focusing on the digital experience, while the Series X is the most expensive, delivering maximum performance possible.

  • Seagate Xbox Series Expansion Card with 399 GB appears in stores
  • Seagate to release new SSD for Xbox Series X and S with 1024 GB in November
  • Xbox Series X mini fridge will be sold to from december

    • Among the many differences, one very important one is storage space. In addition to not bringing physical media player for games, the Series S only has 399 GB of memory — while Series X has 1 TB — which is considered a low amount in a market where bonds are already over 13 GB. To alleviate the situation, it is possible to use a storage expansion with a proprietary connection, and

    Seagate

    has finally announced the arrival of new ones. options to complement the 1TB card announced in 2020.

    (Image: Disclosure/Seagate)

    The Seagate made two new cards official, one with 399 GB and the other with 2 TB. Thus, Microsoft console owners now have three options to expand their electronics storage, ranging from a more modest and affordable option to a much more expensive one, but which triples the space available on the Series X.

    The card 399 GB expansion is priced at 250,13 dollars, about R$ 399 in direct conversion and without national taxes , while the 2TB has a suggested price of 399,100 dollars (~R$ 2.250). Interestingly, the 2TB card costs 139 dollars less than buying one Xbox Series X new. The 1 TB is on sale for 139,100 dollars (~R$1.

    As for availability, the lower capacity is already available in pre-order today () in selected markets and must be delivered and sold in stores officially in mid-November. In the case of the 2TB, pre-sale starts in November and will be officially sold from December. There is still no information about the sale in Brazil.

    Source: OnMSFT

