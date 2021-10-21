after-all,-what-is-the-true-color-of-the-sun?

If you’ve ever stopped to ask yourself what the color of the Sun is, you may have concluded that our star is yellow or some color close to that. After all, most of the time the sun seems to be yellow in our sky, right? Well, the truth is that “yellow” is not the right answer to the question “what color is the sun”. It’s just that, although this question seems to be simple, it can be answered in different ways — and all of them depend on certain factors, such as the wavelength of light emitted and its intensity, environmental aspects and the capacities of our eyes and brain.

Why is the sunset so great these days? See pictures!

Why is space dark if the Sun illuminates the entire Solar System?

What is the sunrise like on other worlds of the Solar System?

The electromagnetic radiation released by the Sun makes it very similar to a black body, that is, an ideal body that can absorb and therefore emit radiation at all wavelengths — if we were to look at this body with the naked eye and at room temperature, we would see a completely black body, because it would be absorbing everyone the wavelengths visible to us. However, if the temperature of the blackbody rises enough, it becomes incandescent and thus emits light in the visible part of the spectrum, which allows us to see it.

Visible light, part of the electromagnetic spectrum, is also used in Hubble telescope observations (Image: Reproduction/NASA) Our star reaches very high temperatures, releasing electromagnetic radiation at all wavelengths with a behavior similar to that of a black body. This radiation is released from infrared (longer length) to ultraviolet (shorter length) — not to mention X and gamma rays, which are emitted during solar flares and other hot, highly explosive events, which emit energetic particles at high speed. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Everyday a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

So we can understand then that the Sun releases energy in all wavelengths, with much of this energy reaching the 800 nanometers, something close to blue and green light — that’s why some say the sun is a little blue and greenish. In fact, discovering the colors present in a ray of light is simple: just direct the ray to a prism, which will separate it into the pure colors that form it, each one with its frequency. So the prism would show us all the colors visible to human eyes that together make up white light — which, if you prefer, can also be considered that of the Sun.

Why does the Sun appear to be yellow?

The yellowish color or the Sun’s reddishness during dawn and dusk is due much more to the perspective we have of our star as we look at it from Earth—hence its light filtered through the atmosphere. Emissions of sunlight occur with similar intensity in all visible colors, although there is a slight difference in the green part of the spectrum. However, because blue light (with its shorter wavelength) is more easily scattered than red light, we “lost” some of the bluish light that would reach our eyes.

When the sun rises or sets, light travels a longer way through the atmosphere, which scatters blue and violet light more and thus causes yellowish hues (Image: Reproduction/Andrey Grinkevich/Unsplash)

In other words, when the Sun is close to the horizon, the Earth’s atmosphere scatters yellow photons and thus makes our star more reddish in color — and it’s worth remembering that the effect can get even stronger when there are lots of smoke particles or dust in the air. But when the sun is high in the sky, there is less atmospheric interference; therefore, it appears to be more bluish. Now, if you were aboard the International Space Station and looked at our star, you would see a color very close to white.

Although the light emissions come mainly from the green portion of the visible light spectrum, there are intense emissions in all colors of the spectrum. Because our eyes have receptor cells for three types of colors, the brain receives information that each receptor is completely saturated with colors received at all wavelengths—so these signals are interpreted as white. All these differences are of great importance to astronomers, who apply spectroscopy techniques to study distant stars and thus break down their light spectrum to find out what elements exist there.