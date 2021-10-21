CT News — Photos of Redmi Note 11, leaked Moto G51 5G and more!

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 21, 2021
1
ct-news-—-photos-of-redmi-note-11,-leaked-moto-g51-5g-and-more!

6 hours Accessories

Philips updates monitors line in Brazil with ultrawide model of 48″ and more

Focused on work and multitasking, the releases offer features such as screen 21:9, touch sensitivity with stylus support and integrated audio system

9 hours TV

Xiaomi launches new 4K TV with support for 120 Hz and premium features

Product offers various technologies for games and other content with faster movements , in addition to artificial intelligence for image optimization

13 hours Smartphone

Moto G120 5G has leaked specs and should be released in November

Mobile phone should be featured on next month and should arrive with the Snapdragon platform 750G and camera 51 MP

20 hours Smartphone

Redmi Note 11 has developed images and will feature matte back

Several new images in the give details about models of the Redmi Note line 11 , without making it clear which device is displayed

22 hours Safety

Criminals use Round 6’s hype to install malware on 5,000 cell phones

Application of wallpapers from the series hid a known plague, capable of stealing data and register Android users in paid services without authorization

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 21, 2021
1
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Huawei presents all-in-one PC with 4K screen, touchscreen and 16GB RAM

Huawei presents all-in-one PC with 4K screen, touchscreen and 16GB RAM

September 14, 2021
Photo of Samsung wants to CTRL+C, CTRL+V your brain and create a computer chip

Samsung wants to CTRL+C, CTRL+V your brain and create a computer chip

September 28, 2021
Photo of INTERNATIONAL OFFER | Redmi AirDots 3 Pro is now available on Amazon

INTERNATIONAL OFFER | Redmi AirDots 3 Pro is now available on Amazon

October 18, 2021
Photo of iOS 15.1 Beta arrives a day after iOS 15 with an old new twist

iOS 15.1 Beta arrives a day after iOS 15 with an old new twist

September 22, 2021
WhatsApp
Back to top button