CT News — Photos of Redmi Note 11, leaked Moto G51 5G and more!
6 hours Accessories
Philips updates monitors line in Brazil with ultrawide model of 48″ and more
Focused on work and multitasking, the releases offer features such as screen 21:9, touch sensitivity with stylus support and integrated audio system
Philips updates monitors line in Brazil with ultrawide model of 48″ and more
Focused on work and multitasking, the releases offer features such as screen 21:9, touch sensitivity with stylus support and integrated audio system
Xiaomi launches new 4K TV with support for 120 Hz and premium features
Product offers various technologies for games and other content with faster movements , in addition to artificial intelligence for image optimization
Moto G120 5G has leaked specs and should be released in November
Mobile phone should be featured on next month and should arrive with the Snapdragon platform 750G and camera 51 MP
Redmi Note 11 has developed images and will feature matte back
Several new images in the give details about models of the Redmi Note line 11 , without making it clear which device is displayed
22 hours Safety
Criminals use Round 6’s hype to install malware on 5,000 cell phones
Application of wallpapers from the series hid a known plague, capable of stealing data and register Android users in paid services without authorization